The Lancaster city Zoning Hearing Board on Monday gave the developer of a proposed $48 million apartment community on the former Stockyard Inn site the clearances he needs to proceed through the municipal review process, over the objections of the project’s next-door neighbor.

The vote was 3-0. Chairman Rudy DeLaurentis and board members Robert Shenk and Tom Hassler voted in favor of all three requests by developer Ben Lesher without comment.

Lesher won a special exception to put multi-family housing on a parcel zoned for mixed use and a pair of variances to construct two apartment buildings that would stand five feet taller than the 60-foot maximum allowed in the mixed-use district.

“We are extremely pleased with the decision …,” Lesher said.

Having cleared the zoning hurdle, Lesher next will take his plan to develop 216 apartments plus 12,000 square feet of commercial space to the city Planning Commission and city Historical Commission for their review.

The neighbor, Robert Redcay, will appeal the zoners' decision to the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas, said his attorney, Todd Bartos.

"We strongly disagree with the Board’s decision,” said Bartos in an email.

“The Board has ignored the plain language of the Ordinance and its decision goes against long-standing case law regarding an Applicant’s burden of proof and hardship requirements, and has failed to address in any meaningful way the lack of evidence presented by Applicant," he said.

In the zoners’ 11-page decision, the board rejected each of the arguments raised by Redcay, owner of the Stockyards Business Park adjoining the former restaurant location at Lititz Pike and Marshall Avenue, at the northern edge of the city.

Redcay had told the zoners at their September and October meetings that Lesher’s project would have dire consequences for his property.

He maintained that traffic from the apartment community would spill over onto his park, making it a less desirable and less accessible location, and that Lesher’s lack of a traffic study to examine the impact on Redcay’s land was a “fatal flaw.”

The business park owner added that, because the elevation of the 4.6-acre Stockyard Inn property is slightly higher than his site, the new buildings would cause excessive stormwater runoff onto the business park.

Redcay also contended that the apartment buildings would block the view of his business park from Lititz Pike and would be out of character with nearby buildings.

Lesher, however, countered that traffic and stormwater concerns are not issues for the zoners; rather, they are issues that would be addressed when the plans go before the city planners in the months ahead.

The zoners sided with Lesher.

Redcay failed to prove the one condition under which a traffic impact study is required at the zoning level – that the project would “generate 50 new vehicle trips in the peak direction (inbound or outbound) during the site’s peak traffic hour,” they concluded.

Redcay “furnished no traffic engineer testimony or similar expert testimony in support thereof,” the zoners said.

The zoners also held that Lesher made the case that the height variances are needed to make the project economically viable and won’t “alter or detract from the essential character of the neighborhood.”

They noted that Redcay had received a height variance for a specialty medical building in the park, which stands 67.5 feet, which he had described as a “di minimis” (too trivial to merit consideration) when he sought it in 2016. It’s that building, the zoners said, that set the standard for height in the neighborhood.

Initially, Lesher had proposed making one of his buildings 68 feet tall. By trimming its height to 65 feet, Lesher was able to note that Redcay’s park had a building that stood taller than the one Redcay was criticizing - a point that resonated with the zoners.

Redcay also came up short in an effort to derail the special exception to construct multi-family housing, according to the zoners. He had to show that the multi-family use would create a “substantially worse” impact than uses permitted by right.

The city zoning ordinance shows that uses permitted by right in the mixed-used district include stores up to 10,000 square feet, newly constructed offices, day care centers, fitness centers, schools, single family homes and tattoo shops.