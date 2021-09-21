The owner of a small business park next to the Stockyard Inn roundly criticized on Monday a $48 million apartment development being proposed for the restaurant site.

Robert Redcay, who bought the Stockyards Business Park in 2016, told the city Zoning Hearing Board that the pair of five-story buildings would “block the view of my buildings from Lititz Pike.”

In addition, Redcay voiced concern that tenants of the community’s 216 apartments would come and go by taking shortcuts through his business park, burdening his park’s private roads “that aren’t built” for that level of traffic.

The real estate developer and investor also maintained that the apartment buildings would be incompatible with buildings nearby, saying the new structures would “completely change” the character of the area.

Redcay elaborated on that third point at a meeting of the city Historical Commission, which gathered immediately after the zoners’ session in City Council chambers.

“I think there would be a lot more support for this project” if the apartment buildings resembled tobacco warehouses that have been converted into housing throughout the city, he said. But that idea got a chilly reception from the commission.

The Stockyard Inn at Lititz Pike and Marshall Avenue occupies a 4.6-acre parcel at the northern edge of Lancaster city. The site is zoned for mixed use.

Apartment developer Ben Lesher is asking the zoners for special exceptions to create multi-family housing and to construct buildings standing five feet and eight feet above the 60-foot limit. Beyond that, he’s seeking a variance to have one of the new buildings placed 2.5 feet from Marshall Avenue, rather than the required five feet.

However, the three-hour meeting came to a halt during Redcay’s comments, long before the zoners got a chance to vote, to allow for the Historical Commission meeting to start on time. When the zoning session resumes Oct. 18, Redcay will be cross-examined by Lesher’s attorney.

During the Historical Commission meeting, Lesher’s team gave a conceptual presentation, intended to generate the commission’s feedback. The team will return at a later date with a revised plan that incorporates their comments.

Because the Stockyard Inn site is in the city’s Heritage Conservation District, the commission will take an advisory vote on whether the exterior appearance and materials of the apartment buildings are appropriate.

The commission also will take an advisory vote on Lesher’s plan to raze the newer half of the Stockyard Inn, saving the original portion that dates to 1750. The commission indicated it would support that action, since the remainder of the inn building would be repurposed as a clubhouse for the tenants.

City Council has final say on both issues.

Lesher is best known as the developer of the $18 million Stadium Row apartments on North Prince Street next to Clipper Magazine Stadium, a half-mile from the Stockyard Inn. Occupancy began in August.

LNP | LancasterOnline reported earlier this month that Lesher, through his company SDL Devco, intended to revitalize the Stockyard Inn property, which he acquired earlier this year for $3.65 million. The restaurant stopped indoor dining Sept. 4 and is looking to relocate.

Lesher’s project, which comes as the city and county face an ongoing shortage of rental housing, would be a mixed-use venture because it would include 12,000 square feet of commercial space.

Commission members indicated they were not entirely satisfied with the look of the apartment community as proposed.

Steve Funk advised Lesher to reconsider the colors of the apartment building exteriors. “I worry that black is very trendy now, but it may look very dated in a few years. I’d ask you to err on the side of caution and go with more traditional colors.”

Commission Chairman Christopher Peters also questioned the colors as well as the fact that the apartment buildings’ first-floor, open-air parking would allow passersby on Marshall Avenue to see through the parking area to the interior of the site.

Elizabeth De Santo suggested the site plan be tweaked to create more green space and create a “lighter, airier” ambiance.

Lancaster Township resident Anne Orban echoed De Santo’s comments, calling for more green space and other family-friendly touches. Orban, who was the original executive director of the Leadership Lancaster community-leader training program in 1983-1984, also worried that the buildings would not keep their appearance.

“I fear that the proposed buildings in their current configuration, materials and colors will age quickly and badly….” said Orban.