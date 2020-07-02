A plan to convert the historic downtown headquarters of LNP Media Group and adjoining buildings into apartments, offices and retail won conditional approval from the city Planning Commission on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh-based Zamagias Properties, a leading developer in downtown Lancaster, intends to redevelop the three buildings in the first block of West King Street into up to 45 apartments – including studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. They will house at least 66 residents.

The six conditions attached to the unanimous approval are minor. Five involve paperwork and the other is commonplace -- to provide a state-approved sewer planning module.

"I am really excited about seeing this project move forward," said commission Chair Eve Bratman. "Downtown housing will really be an asset for the city."

Commissioner member Joshua Druce also welcomed the project, telling Zamagias president David Martens: "Thank you for continuing to invest in Lancaster."

Between the new Zamagias project and the ongoing Fulton Theatre project, "West King Street is rocking," said commission member Jon Lyons.

Zamagias agreed to buy the 4-18 W. King St. properties a year ago. At that time, Zamagias said it was considering either apartments or a boutique hotel for the site's main use. However, the latter option has been ruled out because the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the lodging industry.

“I’m not going to say ‘never,’ but that’s not the direction we’re going in right now,” said Martens in an interview Tuesday.

But he was unfazed by the possibility that COVID-19 -- and the restrictions that strategies to contain the virus place on large crowds and the capacity of restaurants, bars, theaters and other spaces -- could chill demand for downtown living.

“We believe in the City of Lancaster and its ability to adapt and move forward,” he said.

Martens said it’s too early in the redevelopment process to know when construction will begin, what the project cost will be, what the rents will be or what the project’s name will be.

At this point, the Zamagias plan “is still fairly preliminary and subject to further change,” he said.

The prime location is roughly seven-tenths of an acre, between Penn Square and Steinman Park, encompassing 120,000 square feet of space, or roughly the same amount of square footage as two football fields.

LNP Media Group and its parent company, Steinman Communications, will be leaving their long-time home on West King Street and moving their offices to another Zamagias property, the former Bulova building, as was previously reported. Also relocating are Steinman Real Estate and Steinman Foundation employees.

The move to their future home at East Orange and North Queen streets is expected to begin in August. Zamagias has redeveloped the site in a $30 million venture, creating a sleek, modern structure and renaming it 101NQ.

Zamagias, though, will be retaining the historic look of its West King Street properties, allowing it to pursue federal historic tax credits that would offset some of the project cost, as it did with its two other downtown projects -- the redevelopment of the Keppel building on North Queen Street and the redevelopment of a North Water Street warehouse into Steeple View Lofts.

In the same vein, the type of apartments to be created on West King Street will be like the units in those two projects, Martens said.

“They’ll be market rate, probably similar in many ways to what we did at Steeple View Lofts and the Keppel Building,” he said.

The plan at this point, Zamagias told the planners, is to create five studio apartments, 24 one-bedroom units and 16 two-bedroom units.

The apartments will go in the upper three floors of the five-floor buildings. Retail uses are envisioned for the first floors and office space on the second.

Zamagias also intends to add a 1,000-square-foot fitness center in the King Street units for the apartment tenants. Parking will be provided in the nearby Steinman Park Garage, said Martens.

Though the project cost remains to be determined, Zamagias already has invested $2.5 million in the venture, the sum it spent to buy the properties in September from SREG 3 LLC, an affiliate of Steinman Communications, according to courthouse records.

The buildings are: the former Harold’s furniture store site at 4-6 W. King St., now offices for HDC MidAtlantic; 8-10 W. King St. and 12-14 W. King St., offices for LNP Media Group and Steinman Communications; and the Kirk Johnson building at 16-18 W. King St., home to Bakehouse on King, an outdoor bar opening into adjoining Steinman Park for The Pressroom Restaurant, Lancaster County Community Foundation and Attollo Prep/Children Deserve a Chance Foundation.

As part of their action Wednesday, the city planners approved converting the four parcels that make up the sites for the three buildings into one parcel with the address of 8 W. King St.

Martens added that he anticipates Zamagias attracting new commercial users to the historic structures.

The buildings have been part of downtown for roughly a century. The Kirk Johnson building was constructed in 1911, the Harold’s building in 1921 and the LNP Media Group/Steinman Communications building in 1927. The first two were designed by famed Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban.