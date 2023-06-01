Four businesses located in designated Keystone Innovation Zones in Lancaster city have been awarded tax credits totaling more than $220,000.

The Lancaster-based recipients and their tax credit awards are:

VIZpin, a designer and manufacturer of smartphone-based door keys at 355 E. Liberty Place, received $100,000.

Pipedream Marketing, a digital marketing and website design company in Urban Place at 480 New Holland Ave., received $77,546.

Creative Coding Group, a website design and computer software coding company in Urban Place at 480 New Holland Ave., received $22,975.

Triode Media Group, a video production company at 631 S. Water St., received $21,307.

The local recipients are among 176 firms statewide to share in $13 million worth of tax credits, which are used to reduce taxes owed. The maximum award is $100,000.

To be eligible for the tax credits, companies must be less than eight years old, be in a designated Keystone Innovation Zone, and operate in industries such as information technology, life sciences or advanced manufacturing/diversified materials.

In Lancaster city, the Keystone Innovation Zones consist of parcels spread throughout the city, including larger areas in the city’s northwest, northeast and southwest.

The tax credits are awarded by the state Department of Community & Economic Development. In Lancaster city, the program is coordinated by the Lancaster City Alliance, which announced the local recipients this week.