West Hempfield Township-based Lynthera Corp. is planning a $4 million Life Science Incubator project at 753 Indian Springs Drive that would create 15 jobs and help make Lancaster a life sciences hub.

The company was approved for a $2 million grant from the state through the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, or RACP. The grants were announced last week for four projects in Lancaster County. The other grants are going to the Lancaster Visitor’s Center, Rock Lititz and Lancaster YWCA.

Lynthera said it will match the grant with $2.14 million in private funds, including $1.2 million for the value of land.

Lynthera wants to build a two-story building on a 9.3-acre plot in the Stony Battery Corporate Center. The structural steel building would have a total of 26,000 square feet.

Lynthera Corp. is a biomedical company specializing in the research and development of drug delivery and formulation technology. Its initial focus is on ocular disease and the development of a range of related therapeutics/diagnostics. Its headquarters and primary medical research facility is located in Lancaster County.

Lynthera said in its RACP application that the Lancaster Life Sciences Incubator (LLSI) would allow it to grow its medical research capabilities and scope, consolidate core research functions into an integrated facility, and improve attraction of research talent. It would provide lab space, mentorship and start-up services to other life sciences start-up companies in digital health, medical device and related technology sectors.

“A salient component of our scientific mission is medical education/training,” Lynthera wrote in its application. “The project will provide for successful growth of the company, contribute to future expansion of manufacturing/commercial operations in Lancaster County and further develop the region as a life sciences hub.”

The expansion will accommodate a larger wet laboratory for Lynthera's medical research; a 500 square foot conference room; and flexible office space that will be prefitted for future conversion to laboratory or other specific uses when needed.

Lynthera said the design of the LLSI is being modeled after the success of Biopartner Center Leiden in the Netherlands.

“Biopartner has successfully developed five facilities in its campus that represents the leading Dutch biotechnology hub, and serves an advisory role to Lynthera,” Lynthera wrote.

Lynthera wrote that the grant would provide the initial seed capital to establish the LLSI so that it would attract investment capital through a tech-based investment fund.

The company had a purchase agreement for the site as of October, it said in its application. Construction is expected to be completed six months after receiving building permits. It has not applied for the permits yet.

The state’s RACP is a catch-all funding program that targets regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical projects that aren’t eligible for primary funding under other state programs. Applications are made and commented on by the public. Awards are announced twice a year.

To qualify for funding, a project must boost or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues or other measures of economic activity, and the developer must contribute at least as much money to the project as the grant amount.