NAACP Lancaster will host a virtual panel discussion Thursday with four Black female entrepreneurs as part of Women’s History Month.
The discussion on “the role of sisterhood in … financial empowerment and success,” will be held via Zoom, from 6-8 p.m. Registration for the free event is required at bit.ly/EmpoweringOurselves.
Panelists include:
• Tracee Carter, a residential real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.
• Evita Colon, owner of creative arts agency, Speak To My Soul, and Concrete Rose, a bookstore and winery planned for Lancaster city.
• Kevette Minor Kane, a financial consultant and speaker, who specializes in helping women succeed in business.
• Latinia Shell, owner of Diversity Works, a Lancaster-based group counseling practice that offers mental health treatment for individuals, couples and families.