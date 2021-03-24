NAACP Lancaster will host a virtual panel discussion Thursday with four Black female entrepreneurs as part of Women’s History Month.

The discussion on “the role of sisterhood in … financial empowerment and success,” will be held via Zoom, from 6-8 p.m. Registration for the free event is required at bit.ly/EmpoweringOurselves.

Panelists include:

• Tracee Carter, a residential real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

• Evita Colon, owner of creative arts agency, Speak To My Soul, and Concrete Rose, a bookstore and winery planned for Lancaster city.

• Kevette Minor Kane, a financial consultant and speaker, who specializes in helping women succeed in business.

• Latinia Shell, owner of Diversity Works, a Lancaster-based group counseling practice that offers mental health treatment for individuals, couples and families.