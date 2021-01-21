The state Department of Labor and Industry has awarded grants worth $4.8 million to four organizations that offer training programs for direct care workers.

Announced Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf, the grants are meant to improve service and offer new opportunities for personal care assistants, home health aides and certified nursing assistants.

The training programs will run through September.

Grants and grant recipients include:

$2 million for a partnership between District 1199C Training and Upgrading Fund (Philadelphia), SEIU HealthCare PA Education and Training Fund (Harrisburg) and Pennsylvania Health Care Association (Harrisburg) for occupational training and certification.

$1.2 million to Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, of Milton, Northumberland County, to recruit and train direct care workers in underserved communities.

$407,000 to Penn Asian Senior Services, Philadelphia, for a program that combines vocational training with English language instruction.

$1.2 million to Center for Independent Living of Central PA, Camp Hill, for a program that includes instruction in CPR, first aid, infection control and fall prevention.