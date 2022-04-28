The Lancaster YWCA’s $4.3 million project will renovate the YWCA ground level to expand the Sexual Assault Prevention and Counseling Center facilities.

The project received a $2 million grant from the state through the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, or RACP. That award will be matched by $2,380,282 in private funds.

The grants were announced last week for four projects in Lancaster County. The other grants are going to the Lancaster Visitor’s Center, Rock Lititz and Lancaster Life Sciences Incubator.

The project will enable the YWCA to expand capacity to serve women, men and children impacted by sexual violence, assault and harassment and free space within the building to add 16 affordable, low income housing units on the third floor.

The plans are to provide an ADA accessible and private entrance and full size elevator that will provide greater safe and private access to the space. The current storage and locker rooms will be converted into bright, trauma-informed spaces for therapy, child and adult counseling groups, private counseling space and staff office.

Since its dedication in 1918, the YWCA building at the corner of Lime and Orange streets in downtown Lancaster has served as the hub of YWCA programming, services and events, the YWCA wrote in its RACP application.

Over time it transformed from meeting the housing and recreation needs of Lancaster County women coming to the city for manufacturing jobs to including educational and community service offerings for all.

Over time, programs of job training, childcare, domestic and sexual violence services and much more were added. Its mission is to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

For more than 35 years, the YWCA has served as the countywide provider for sexual assault prevention, hotline and counseling services. It employs 95 individuals.

“We propose to repurpose this historic building to meet the needs of today and tomorrow,” the YWCA said in its application.

The project is planned to be completed this year, according to its grant application.

The state’s RACP is a catch-all funding program that targets regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical projects that aren’t eligible for primary funding under other state programs. Applications are made and commented on by the public. Awards are announced twice a year.

To qualify for funding, a project must boost or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues or other measures of economic activity, and the developer must contribute at least as much money to the project as the grant amount.