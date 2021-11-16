A local businessman is proposing to develop a unique mix of housing and shopping in downtown Lancaster that would transform one side of a prominent center-city block.

In a project costing at least $35 million, Doug Shand wants to construct a six-story building in the first block of West King Street, mostly on the parking lot he owns next to the Hager Building. It would include 120 to 130 apartments, from studios to two-bedroom units with dens.

The rest of the project’s footprint would come from a historic structure at 43 W. King St. Shand would save its façade but raze the structure behind it. The same approach was used on Penn Square, where the Watt & Shand façade was preserved and the Marriott hotel/convention center built behind it.

“There’s a deep need for rental housing in the city and we’re excited to be a part of the solution,” Shand said.

But unlike other apartment buildings here, the Shand building would be marketed as a place to live in an inter-generational community, from children to young adults to seniors. The building would include common areas designed to foster interaction between the residents.

It would be the first apartment building in the county to be developed with an intentional inter-generational focus, Shand believes.

Rents in the yet-to-be-named upscale building have not been set, Shand said, though 10% of the units would be affordable housing.

Shand’s family has owned the 100-space parking lot between West Grant and West King streets since 1968. He bought 43 W. King St., the former home of Jason’s clothing store, and now home to The SteakOut Express and Metro by T-Mobile, in 2017.

In 2018, Shand worked with a Baltimore developer on a plan that called for developing housing on the site. But that plan never got past the conceptual stage.

Shand’s new plan calls for apartments ranging from 490 to 1,230 square feet plus 70 spaces of parking on two levels inside the building. Parking would be only for building residents; access would be from West Grant Street.

(The site is in the city’s central business district, which has no parking requirements for residential projects.)

More than 5,000 square feet of retail space would be included on the West King Street side of the development, making the project a mixed-use venture, said Shand, a Lancaster resident who also is CEO of SE Healthcare Quality Consulting.

The building’s main entrance and lobby would open onto a wide pedestrian walkway running the length of the side of the Hager Building. The walkway would connect West King and West Grant streets.

Partnering with Shand on the project is Brownstown-based Benchmark Construction. The property manager, as well as the catalyst for the inter-generational focus, is New Holland-based Garden Spot Communities.

Mix of residents

It would be “ideal” if about half of the residents were ages 55 and up, said Steve Lindsey, Garden Spot CEO. Though there’s no legal way to dictate a particular mix of ages, Lindsey said the building would be marketed as an age-integrated community. “It could be 60/40 or 70/30. Who knows?” he said.

Units occupied by the 55-plus residents would be interspersed throughout the building.

“We want this building to be known for community,” he said. “It’s a place where people can belong. It’s a place where people can share a life together with people of all different ages.”

Lindsey sees a host of advantages to living in what he calls an “age-integrated” environment, saying it’s easier to raise children, support caregivers and find mentors and role models.

“If we can find new ways to connect and collaborate across that age divide, it makes life better for everybody,” he said.

“Frankly, I think it’s a more natural way of living where you get to learn from people both older and younger than yourself, you get to share life and perspective with people older and younger than yourself. It keeps a certain vibrancy to life,” Lindsey added.

Lindsey said it was too early to divulge how the design of the building’s spaces would encourage interaction and foster a sense of community among residents.

Historic structure

From a construction standpoint, a focal point of the 178,000-square-foot project would be 43 W. King St., a three-story structure built in 1895 for local investor Jennie Potts. The façade was designed by Lancaster’s best-known architect of that era, C. Emlen Urban, who also designed the Hager Building.

However, the upper two floors of the Potts’ building, vacant and unheated for 60 years, have deteriorated badly, contributing to Shand’s decision to raze the structure except for the façade.

Shand would remove the modern metal façade on the first floor, create a new, appropriate first-floor façade and repair the original façade on the second and third floors. He’d then construct a visually compatible new building beside, above and behind the façade, incorporating it into the new building.

The new construction, designed by Baltimore architects Hord Coplan Macht, a nationally regarded specialist in urban in-fill projects such as this, would round out the block’s streetscape for the first time since the 1950s, when buildings that once housed Food Fair, the St. George Hotel and King Cut Rate were razed to create the present parking lot.

“This project is the right thing to do for the city and the streetscape,” said Shand, comparing the gap in the streetscape created by the parking lot to a smile with “a missing tooth.”

However, downtown would lose about 100 spaces of short-term parking, used by customers going to Lancaster Central Market, restaurants, The Ware Center, Fulton Opera House and other downtown destinations.

Shand acknowledged the project’s impact on public parking, but pointed out, “We’re adding a minimum of 130 permanent residents – and potential customers -- to the central business district.”

(Shand would continue to operate his parking lot on the north side of West Grant Street, across the street from the Ware Center.)

In addition to razing the structure behind the façade of the Potts building, a small building at 49 W. King St. would be razed too. It was built in 1940 as a Fleet Wing gasoline station, converted to the Bluebird Grill four years later, then to the Pelican Bar & Grill. A&W Jewelry is there now.

Shand’s project joins about a dozen other proposed housing ventures in the city, including the redevelopment of the former LNP | LancasterOnline offices across the street, that have emerged while the need for housing is acute and the cost of borrowing money is low.

Demolition and construction for Shand’s project are not imminent, though.

Before they can happen, the proposal needs to be reviewed and approved by various city entities, a process that could take a year or more. If approvals are obtained, construction would take at least another 18 months, said Benchmark’s Mike Callahan, vice president of acquisitions and development.

The lengthy municipal-review process for Shand’s proposal began Monday at a city Historical Commission meeting, because the site is in the city’s Heritage Conservation District. The commission takes advisory votes on requests to raze or build in the district. City Council has final say.

The proposal got a warm reception. “I think it’s pretty successful,” said commission Chairman Christopher Peters.

Commission members John Spidaliere and Steven Funk encouraged Shand and the project architects to explore ways to salvage some of the distinctive Fleet Wing exterior panels – made out of cream and red porcelain enamel, with the stylish Fleet Wing name and logo in red -- and incorporate them into new building somewhere. Shand and his team were receptive to doing so.