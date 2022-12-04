Fulton Financial president and chief operating officer Curtis Myers will take over E. Philip Wenger’s positions as chairman and CEO at the start of next year.

“When I retire in December, I will do so with complete confidence in Curt Myers and his senior management team,” Wenger said in the March announcement of his retirement.

Myers joined Fulton Bank in 1990 as a member of the bank's management training program and has held various positions in commercial banking. He joined Fulton Bank’s senior management team in 2004 and became president and CEO of Fulton Bank and COO of Fulton Financial in 2018.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Phil for more than 31 years,” Myers said when Wenger announced his retirement. "He has been a thoughtful and decisive leader, through good times and challenging times, and I have learned a lot from him.”

Myers has a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in business administration from Saint Joseph’s University. Myers, 54, lives in Strasburg with his wife Kimberly and they have two adult children.