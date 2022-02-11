The fate of the $120 million Oregon Village project is back in the hands of Manheim Township officials.

The township’s board of commissioners, which approved the plan in 2019, will have to consider the proposal again, according to a final ruling in December from the state’s Commonwealth Court.

If the developers decide to stick with the same plan that was initially approved, the commissioners will need to decide if they’ll take a new vote with or without new testimony.

Lancaster County Court Judge Leonard Brown III twice upheld the commissioners’ approval in 2020 after it was challenged by nearby residents and business owners. The Commonwealth Court action overturned Brown’s ruling on an appeal from Mary Bolinger, a bed-and-breakfast owner who contended that the developers didn’t account for her property in their proposal as a historic site, which zoning rules say can’t be negatively affected by the Oregon Village development.

The Commonwealth Court ruling found that the commissioners were wrong when they said the zoning rules weren’t clear enough to force the developers to treat Bolinger's property as historic. But the judges did not weigh in on whether Bolinger’s building was ultimately historic or not.

Bolinger’s attorney, William Cluck, said that if the developers want to keep their plan alive with no changes, the business owner wants the commissioners to open the hearings back up for more testimony.

“I think it's an invitation to take a more comprehensive look at the historic resources in the district,” Cluck said of the Commonwealth Court’s opinion.

In 2020, Brown denied a separate appeal from Reflections restaurant owner James Garland, who claimed the development would hurst his business. Garland did not challenge Brown’s lower court ruling.

Victor Hurst is one of five brothers who own the property that includes Oregon Dairy and are part of the developer group.

Hurst said Thursday that the group is now waiting for the commissioners to put the application they approved in 2019 on the agenda for a future meeting.

“At this point, there’s no attempt to change it,” Hurst said of the plan they first proposed to Manheim Township in 2016. “So, we're sticking with the conditional use plan as was approved” three years ago.

That proposal would replace the Oregon Dairy supermarket and restaurant with larger facilities, develop farmland into homes and redevelop the idle Shawnee Resort site diagonal from the dairy into a 120-room hotel and more housing. In total, 554 housing units would be built.

Manheim Township commissioners and their solicitor, J. Dwight Yoder, did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.