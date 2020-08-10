Three leaders with Lancaster County connections are finalists for awards that recognize central Pennsylvania women who are innovators, trailblazers, role models and inspirations in technology.

The Technology Council of Central Pennsylvania recently announced that its Women In Technology Award finalists include Susan Cooper-Nguyen of Harrisburg Area Community College, a finalist for the Impact Award – Public Sector/Government; and Roxanne Edwards of Nxtbook Media and Katie Surra of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, finalists for the Moxie Award, which recognizes a pioneer who has blazed a trail for other women to follow.

The awards will be presented during a virtual event Sept. 14. For more https://www.tccp.org/wit-gala