Three Lancaster County restaurants are among 24 businesses the state ordered to close last week for violations of COVID-19 mitigation requirements.

The “closed by notice” orders from the state Department of Agriculture were issued for the week ending Jan. 10. A three-week ban on indoor dining was not in place then, but there are still limits on indoor dining as well as masking requirements for employees, among other continuing rules.

In a Wednesday press release announcing the new enforcement actions, the agriculture department said the 24 restaurants were given closure orders after they refused to correct violations while an inspector was present.

The Lancaster County restaurants receiving state closure notices Jan. 4-10 were:

Coffee Co., 504 E. Main St., New Holland.

Courtyard Café on Main, 349 Main St., Denver.

Katie’s Kitchen, 200 Hartman Bridge Rd. Ronks.

Other restaurants statewide receiving closure notices from the agriculture department Jan. 4-10

83 Travel Plaza, York, York County.

83 Diner, York, York County.

Devil's Eye Brewing CO, Dillsburg, York County.

Letterman's Diner, Kutztown, Berks County.

Mad Dogs Kutztown, Berks County.

Stone Bar Inn, Frystown, Berks County.

Westy Bar & Grill, Hamburg, Berks County.

Frank's Pizza, Reading, Berks County.

Bella Italia Restaurant, Altoona, Blair County.

Country Store Café, Newburg, Cumberland County.

Damien's on the Lake, Harveys Lake, Luzerne County.

Dana's Diner, Lawrenceville, Tioga County.

Hometown Pizza & Grill, Sandy Lake, Mercer County.

Mad Dogs Hot Dog Macungie, Macungie, Lehigh County.

Sharky’s Café, Latrobe, Westmoreland County. (Reinspected, allowed to reopen.)

Tin Lizzy's, Youngstown Westmoreland County. (Reinspected, allowed to reopen.)

Mike's Place, Clearville, Bedford County.

Rough Cut Tavern and Hotel, Burgettstown, Washington County.

Rt. 220 Diner, Bedford, Bedford County.

Thee Seldom Inn, Tionesta, Forest County.

Tunnelton Inn, Saltsburg, Indiana County.

Since Dec. 10, when a three-week ban on indoor dining began, the agriculture department issued 133 “closure by notice” orders to restaurants that violated the dining ban or ignored other rules, including 21 in Lancaster County.

The closure notices don’t necessarily mean a restaurant will shut down. If it continues to operate, it will be referred to the Department of Health for further measures which so far has sued 40 restaurants in Commonwealth Court for allowing indoor dining during the three-week ban on dine-in services. Seven Lancaster County restaurants were named in those lawsuits.