The Economic Development Company of Lancaster County supported 100 businesses and agricultural operations with financing for capital investments totaling $226 million since the spring of 2020, President Lisa Riggs said Tuesday.

The money came through EDC Finance Corp., which worked with more than 20 local finance institutions, Riggs said at the organization’s annual breakfast. It was the first in-person EDC annual meeting since COVID-19 pandemic swept the world, temporarily shuttering businesses. About 340 attended.

At the breakfast held at Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square, Riggs took the opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of the county’s economic development organization during the pandemic and gave a sense of where it would head in the future.

Riggs said the finance corporation leads the state in support of first-time farmers financing their first farming operations.

EDC Finance tallied 43 next generation farmer loans in the last 32 months, she said.

Since the spring of 2020, EDC has actively worked with 32 of the county’s 60 municipalities on 150 retention, attraction or expansion projects, often serving as the neutral go-between the municipality and the developer. Riggs said in the process of working on the development projects EDC has engaged with 31 different water and sewer operators or authorities in the county.

EDC connected with schools, colleges and libraries while working with the Lancaster STEM Alliance developing a roadmap for broadband in the county.

“We scrubbed a database of 1,100 parcels as we continue to raise concerns about our county’s industrial land availability and ability to support local manufacturers to stay and grow here,” Riggs said.

After the breakfast, Riggs explained that the parcels were removed from EDC’s data after a thorough review.

“We reviewed them to assess their viability for industrial use based on several factors, including topography, zoning, infrastructure/ road access and surrounding uses,” she said in an email. “The vast majority of those parcels were then discussed with municipalities to understand their perspective, a further gauge of their suitability for development.”

Riggs said the organization responded to more than 100 inquiries from site selectors seeking information on the county in general or specific sites within its borders.

Riggs said that economic development work continued even as the EDC joined with the Lancaster Chamber in leading the response to the pandemic.

Beyond the significant psychological impact of uniting the business community in the spring and summer of 2020, Riggs said, the EDC provided 8,000 businesses with personal protective equipment and distributed $49 million in state, county and city grant funds to nearly 2,000 businesses. The distribution “touched every municipality in Lancaster County,” Riggs said.

Riggs noted that the funding provided in Lancaster County was more than similar organizations in Bucks, Chester, Delaware or Montgomery counties did in their communities.

Riggs credited staff and the EDC board for the success during the pandemic.

She broadly outlined the future of the organization, which she said was among the strongest economic development organizations in the state. The EDC recently adopted a three-year strategic plan. The organization is navigating retirements of two employees in 2021 and the recent resignations of the head of the Regional Center for Analysis Naomi Young and Vice President Lyle Hosler. Young moved on to another position at another economic development organization and Hosler left due to changes in his life.

In 2021, Jean Rehrig (operations director) and Randy Johnston (director of lending for EDC and EDC Finance) retired after serving EDC for 26 years and 10 years, respectively. In the wake of Rehrig’s departure, Amanda Mosso was elevated to director, administration and membership, which is a new title for the position. Johnston, however, continues to consult for the organization and train several new hires.

Riggs said after the breakfast that the EDC is still working through the transitions of Young and Hosler. She said EDC expects to reorganize internally versus replacing those positions in kind.

Riggs noted EDC’s work on previously announced redevelopment of the former McGinness Airport in Columbia. In July, the Commonwealth Financing Authority approved a $3.3 million grant and $5 million loan for the development of McGinness Innovation Park at the former airport off Manor Street south of the Columbia Borough Fire Department.

She also noted EDC’s partnership with Lancaster City Alliance to support development of its City Revitalization Investment Zone, providing funds to its revolving loan fund.

Riggs said a $5 million loan fund to support small businesses in the county is expected to be available in 2023.

“We are staying the course and sharpening our focus even more on the businesses that are staying here in Lancaster County,” Riggs said.