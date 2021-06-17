A Boston-based real estate investment firm has spent nearly $21 million to buy two West Donegal Township industrial warehouses from another Boston-based real estate investment firm.

Cabot Properties bought the two warehouses in Conewago Industrial Park in May from Novoya Foxfield Industrial, which built them in 2019 along with New York-based Drake Real Estate Partners.

Situated near the Nordstrom e-commerce fulfillment center, the warehouses at 1405 and 1473 Zeager Road total nearly 200,000 square feet of space. They are 100% leased by New York-based Bel-Aqua Pool Supply and Illinois-based Packaging Corp. of America.

The sale was arranged by CBRE Group, a Dallas-based real estate services and investment firm.

“Elizabethtown location’s strong leasing fundamentals, excellent labor force, and proximity to major logistics infrastructure have attracted both institutional investors and a deep roster of regional and global tenancy,” CBRE said in a press release announcing the sale.