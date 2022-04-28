The City of Lancaster is planning a $2 million reconstruction project of the Lancaster City Visitor Center, 38 Penn Square. The project will modernize the Center and first floor museum to improve the work environment, create more handicap accessible entrances, and create new public restrooms.

The city was awarded $970,00 grant from the state through the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, or RACP.

The grant will also help upgrade technology and a digital mapping system to improve service for local and international tourism, the city said in its application for state funds.

The city said in its grant application that American Rescue Plan Act and Capital Campaign Funding will be used as a match.

The project will add four employees to the eight already working there.

It is one of four Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, or RACP, grants announced last week for projects in Lancaster County. The other grants are going to Rock Lititz, Lancaster Life Science Incubator and Lancaster YWCA. Applications were made in October.

In December, the center closed temporarily after it was damaged by a fire intentionally set outside, police said.

The Visitor Center was renovated in 2013 but remains plagued with high utility costs due to historical windows that were not properly restored and original stone walls not properly sealed, the city said in its RCAP application.

“There are continuous repairs to the interior plastered walls due to water damage seeping through the exterior of the wall on the first floor, significant ceiling water damage from faulty and leaky HVAC unit located on the third floor,” the city said in its application. “The Center does not have public restrooms for more than 17,000 annually visitors to our city. Currently we have one handicap accessible port-a-potty outside of the Visitor Center.”

The Visitor Center is located in Old City Hall, also known as County Court House and State House. Built between 1795 and 1797, the three and a half story brick building was restored in 1924. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972.

Design was anticipated to be completed in the second quarter of 2022, with bidding estimated to occur in August. Construction could begin in the fourth quarter of 2022 and is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2023, the city said in its application.

The state’s RACP is a catch-all funding program that targets regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical projects that aren’t eligible for primary funding under other state programs. Applications are made and commented on by the public. Awards are announced twice a year.

To qualify for funding, a project must boost or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues or other measures of economic activity, and the developer must contribute at least as much money to the project as the grant amount.