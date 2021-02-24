The state Department of Agriculture ordered four restaurants – including two from Lancaster County -- to close last week for violations of COVID-19 mitigation requirements.

For the week ending Feb. 21, the agriculture department issued “closed by order” notices to Village Café, 3614 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, and White Horse Luncheonette, 5562 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap. Notices were also given to Fire & Ice Smokehouse & Creamery in Dauphin County, and Sunny Cupboard in Schuylkill County.

Village Cafe was given a closure order Feb. 16 for not having COVID-19 safety signs posted, not enforcing mask wearing for employees and customers, and not having physical barriers between customers and employees, according to an inspection report.

White Horse Luncheonette was given a closure order Feb. 19 for not having COVID-19 safety signs posted, not enforcing mask wearing for employees and customers, and not having physical barriers between customers and employees. The inspection report also said the restaurant had counter seating without physical barriers, was exceeding occupancy limits and has “stated their refusal to comply with any” of the state orders regarding COVD-19 mitigation.

The owners of Village Café and White Horse Luncheonette did not respond to messages left seeking comment.

The agriculture department said the businesses refused to correct violations of dining capacity limits or masking rules while an inspector was present. Lancaster city, which does its own restaurant inspections, did not issue any closure orders last week.

The closure notices don’t necessarily mean a restaurant will shut down, and most have actually stayed open. But if they continue to operate, they can be referred to the Department of Health for further measures. So far, the health department has sued 40 restaurants in Commonwealth Court for violating COVID-19 rules. Seven Lancaster County restaurants are named in those lawsuits.

Since mid-December, the agriculture department issued more than 150 “closure by order” notices to restaurants that violated a three-week indoor dining ban that ended Jan. 4, or ignored other rules. In Lancaster County, 28 restaurants have received closure notices, more than any other county where restaurants are inspected by the state.

The agriculture department’s weekly reports on COVID-19 restaurant inspections do not include data from the 140 local health departments and six counties that do their own enforcement of the state’s health code. In Lancaster County, Lancaster city is the only municipality that conducts its own restaurant inspections.