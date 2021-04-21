Two Lancaster County farming couples got loans Wednesday through the state's First Industry Fund.

Michael and Nancy Nissly were approved for a 15-year, $400,000 loan to help fund the construction of two 63-foot-by-500-foot broiler houses on their farm at 2004 Franklin Road in Manor Township. The total project cost is $1.0 million.

Joe and Angela Hess also were approved for a 15-year, $400,000 loan to help fund the purchase of a 54-acre crop farm at 280 Ore Mine Road in East Donegal Township. The total project cost is $1.1 million.

Both loans were obtained with the assistance of EDC Finance Corp., a Lancaster-based nonprofit that helps businesses access state financing programs.