The previously announced sale of LSC Communications, including two former R.R. Donnelley printing plants in Lancaster, was completed Friday for $347.5 million and the assumption of certain liabilities.

The assets acquired by Atlas Holdings include the LSC plants on Greenfield Road and Harrisburg Pike. Together they employ about 1,200 people producing magazines, catalogs and newspaper advertising inserts.

Excluding government and public education, LSC is the eighth largest employer in the county, according to state statistics.

An Atlas spokesman said Monday that no changes are planned at the local plants, the largest concentration of LSC facilities for the Chicago-based company.

According to a filing by LSC with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Atlas paid $284.1 million on Friday and assumed an undisclosed amount of certain liabilities, including LSC’s pension obligations. Earlier in the sales process, Atlas paid $63.4 million in connection with a LSC secured term loan.

LSC was spun off from R.R. Donnelley in 2016, which turned out to be LSC’s last year of profitability. It proceeded to lose $57 million in 2017, $23 million in 2018 and $295 million in 2019.

It filed for bankruptcy reorganization in April to reduce its debt and be more competitive. Instead, COVID-19 made its financial situation worse, slashing demand and causing its net loss to nearly double to $226 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30 on a 27.0% drop in revenue.

Atlas, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a conglomerate of 23 companies with 40,000 employees and $11 billion in combined revenue.

Its companies operate in the aluminum processing, automotive, building materials, capital equipment, construction services, food manufacturing and distribution, packaging, paper, power generation, printing, pulp, supply chain management and wood products sectors.

“LSC begins its new chapter with a strong balance sheet, an optimized manufacturing footprint and a more competitive cost structure. As a leaner and more efficient organization, LSC is positioned to continue investing in innovation and sustainable growth with the support of Atlas’ financial strength and sector knowledge,” Atlas said in a statement announcing the transaction’s completion.

Atlas bought the assets in an auction approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, removing the assets from LSC’s ongoing bankruptcy process.

“Atlas is the ideal fit as LSC’s new partner,” said Timothy J. Fazio, co-founder and managing partner of Atlas, in a prepared statement.

“Our roots are in paper – the investment that launched Atlas more than two decades ago was the purchase of a single paper mill in Indiana,” he continued.

“Since then, our team has developed deep sector expertise in printing, paper and adjacent industries such as packaging and paper receipts and labels. This knowledge, coupled with our proven ability to transform businesses facing challenging market environments, positions LSC for a bright future,” Fazio said.