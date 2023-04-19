About 85 people who dropped out of college or a certificate program will be able to finish their degrees or certificates through a new grant to the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.

The state Department of Labor & Industry recently announced a $2,197,104 grant to the board’s Achieve project. The project enables Pennsylvania residents to complete an unfinished certificate or degree program in a high-demand, family-sustaining wage occupation while providing education, workforce and holistic wrap-around support.

Achieve incorporates credit transfers, credit for prior learning and experience, military service, and credentials that help workers progress in a career, online and in classes with a relaxed schedule in which students don’t have to meet at the same time. Participants will receive case management, peer support, career guidance and employment services.

To provide the program, the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board is partnering with Millersville University, Elizabethtown College, Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, Lancaster Chamber, PA CareerLink Lancaster County and Career Ready Lancaster!

Participants do not have to complete the degree they started and can switch to a different degree, said Valerie Hatifield, assistant director of the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.

Participants can receive tuition assistance but must first exhaust other grant aid and they receive individualized support to transfer credits or obtain credits for experience and other innovative approaches.

Participants also receive guidance, counseling and health services to address individual needs outside of the educational program. The grant also supports child care reimbursement while participating in educational activities, transportation reimbursement to and from the educational institution, on-campus food assistance or hand-off referral to community resources and referral to housing assistance services.

The Chamber is serving as the project manager while PA CareerLink Lancaster County will be offering co-enrollment in a workforce program.

The money comes to Lancaster County through the state’s Near Completer program, funded by the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. It will begin on June 1 and run until June 30, 2024.

As colleges conduct outreach to eligible candidates, more information on how to participate should be available in the next few weeks. For now, those who are interested should email info@lancastercountywib.com.

There are 22 workforce boards in the state. The Lancaster County Workforce Development Board operates as a nonprofit organization with a budget of $6 million and board members appointed by the county commissioners. The board oversees the CareerLink Center, a publicly funded one-stop service center for people seeking jobs. Prior to the pandemic, more than 35,000 job-seeking visitors a year came to CareerLink. More than 700 businesses use its services annually.