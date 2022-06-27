Today, Heather Valudes steps up as president and CEO of Lancaster Chamber, becoming the first woman to lead in the business group’s 150 years.

As she begins her role as president and CEO, the 35-year-old Valudes says she isn’t trying to become a new version of Tom Baldrige, even though she realizes that — at least for a little while — people will inevitably compare her to the man whose 22 years as president made him synonymous with the Lancaster Chamber.

“I’m never going to fill somebody’s shoes; I’m going to have a style. I’m going to lead an organization, and I’m going to bring what I bring to the table,” Valudes said during an interview just over a week before Baldrige’s retirement Friday.

“I’ve learned along the way, and I think I’m ready to take that next step. And I have the opportunity in the community that I love and, in an organization, that I love,” she said.

Valudes, who joined the chamber 11 years ago and had recently been its vice president, said she is a devout believer in the group’s method of promoting business in Lancaster County, which relies on an involved board, dedicated staff, and a keen understanding of what is — and isn’t — the group’s purpose.

“We’re an organization in a lane, so people know we’re going to champion business issues,” she said. “We’re not going to comment on everything and we’re not going to be all things to all people all the time.”

While Valudes wants the chamber to remain laser-focused on issues important to businesses, she says that range of topics has expanded. With some employees expecting companies to reflect more of their concern about a range of social issues, topics such as diversity, equity and inclusion have increasingly become business issues since they are important to many workers.

“The people that work in our companies, the people that work in our organizations and businesses come from diverse backgrounds; they have diverse perspectives,” she said. “Each person leads a different life and there’s so much value in having those perspectives at the table for your organizations.”

Community service

Valudes is a lifelong Lancaster County resident who lives in Gordonville, east of Ronks, with her husband, Kevin, and 9-year-old twin daughters. She graduated from Pequea Valley High School and is the daughter of Richard and Sally Riehl. Her paternal grandfather grew up Amish but never joined the church.

Valudes’ mom was the longtime secretary for Paradise Township, and her dad was a member of the township’s parks and recreation commission. Valudes said their model of community service was among the reasons she initially wanted to work for the Lancaster Chamber.

“I love what a chamber does. I’m born and raised in Lancaster County, so to me the role that a business plays in a community is so important. It’s really kind of the backbone of how a community thrives,” she said.

Since finding and hiring good employees remains a key challenge for many local companies, Valudes said a thriving community also rebounds in positive ways for businesses.

“You have to have a community where people want to live in order to attract or retain the talent they want to have for those jobs,” she said. “And when you’re at your job for 40 hours a week, that’s a core piece of how you live. And people want to feel that their employer is valuable within the community too.”

‘Opportunity seeker’

Valudes holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from West Chester University. Before joining the chamber, Valudes was the government affairs coordinator at the Building Industry Association of Lancaster County.

In her first job at the chamber, Valudes helped lead its advocacy efforts, which put her among the organization’s decision-makers. A self-described “opportunity seeker,” Valudes said she took on more responsibility, an evolution that led to her being named vice president in fall 2020.

When Baldrige announced his retirement a year later and the chamber board announced a national search for his replacement, Valudes threw her hat into the ring.

“I just leaned into the process. I figured that no matter what the outcome was, I was going to learn something through the process,” she said.

Valudes said her pitch for the job was that she believes strongly in the chamber’s mission of promoting business in the community that she loves. She says she also described wanting to help make the chamber’s employees successful, which includes giving them chances to shine publicly.

As the group’s leader, Valudes says she plans to farm out opportunities for others to be in the spotlight, something she hopes will make people realize that the chamber is more than one person.

“One thing I really hope we’re able to do over time is lift up the key staff people that are really making it happen and demonstrate that the chamber is 17 people making this run,” she said.

First woman

In talking about her approach to the job, Valudes emphasizes the critical role the chamber can play in lifting up the entire business community. But she doesn’t shy away from recognizing that her recent promotion could be an inspiration to women.

“The world is changing, and women have been coming into these roles for a long time,” she said. “I’ve gotten a lot of support from women saying it’s so good to see our business organization lift a woman up.”

Valudes said some of the females most excited about her success are the two elementary schoolers that live with her.

“To them, at 9, they’re seeing an example of a woman in their life going into that role. That’s a very cool thing to play out with your kids,” she said, while adding that their enthusiasm for “mommy as president” almost allowed news of her appointment to slip out prematurely.

“They told the school office before most people knew,” she said.