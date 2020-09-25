Plans to develop a $5.1 million business development center in the southeast part of the city received a boost this week.

The Lancaster City Revitalization and Improvement Zone Authority on Tuesday approved a $955,000 grant to be used by the Spanish American Civic Association to acquire the site. Funding for the CRIZ Program comes from a reallocation of eligible state and local tax revenues generated by the project within the zone.

The project will involve acquiring two buildings in the 800 block of South Duke Street, which will be demolished to make room for the planned 11,000 square foot center. A Fulton Bank branch currently located on one of the parcels will be demolished, along with the former Brothers Supermarket, which has relocated to SACA’s Plaza Centro shopping center across the street from the proposed new center.

Fulton will relocate the bank branch to a new, smaller footprint as part of the project. The bank has committed to a 10-year lease in the new development. Additional space will house seven units for other small businesses or professional offices.

Jose R. Lopez, president of SACA and its related development corporation, says the project is a continuation of his organization’s efforts to expand economic opportunity in that part of the city, which is home to the highest concentration of poverty in Lancaster County. The new center will be across the street from SACA’s Plaza Centro shopping center, which opened in 2017. SACA is also looking to develop 18 affordable housing units in the vicinity.

“We are trying to provide neighborhood businesses in limited spaces with a way to move to more suitable space that will allow them to grow and we will work with organizations such as SCORE, ASSETS, Community First and others to help new entrepreneurs,” Lopez said. “We want to focus on allowing neighborhood businesses in the southeast to flourish and grow. We are working to create a nice commercial hub and residential housing development in that area.”

SACA has also applied for a state Blight Remediation Grant to help pay for the demolition of the buildings currently on the site. That grant is currently caught in a COVID-19 related bureaucratic logjam, but Lopez said SACA would like to be ready to begin demolishing the former grocery as soon as those funds are approved.

Lopez said the project is seen as a way to help both businesses currently located in the neighborhood and entrepreneurs seeking to start a business in that area. Plans call for affordable rents and allowances to help tenants fit out the space for their business. “At the end of the day what we want is for businesses who come to the center to be successful over time,” he said.

Aside from Fulton Bank, no potential tenants for the new center have been identified yet. Lopez said SACA will begin marketing the site once it lines up the rest of its funding. CRIZ has indicated a willingness to consider an additional $892,000 in funding for site improvements and construction when the project reaches that phase. Lopez said SACA is eyeing funding from two federal programs — the New Markets Tax Credit and an Economic Development Grant — in addition to conventional bank financing.

In addition to approving the grant, the CRIZ also approved a request by SACA affiliate Tec Centro Southwest to withdraw three parcels in the 600 block of High Street and another in the 600 block of Lafayette Street from the CRIZ. That move will allow Tec Centro to apply for state funding to create a technical vocational training facility at that site.

Plans call for an expansion of a current partnership with the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology to provide HVAC, plumbing, and electrical vocational training as well as the development of additional programs. The 54,000 square feet of new space will be Tec Centro’s first venture into the southwest part of the city.