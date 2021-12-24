Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 10 for the Susan H. Burgess estate at 127 Cocalico Creek Road, Stevens. A three-bedroom frame dwelling on 0.50 acres sold for $193,000 to Millpond Properties, of Lancaster.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 14 for Hurst Dwellings LLC at 369 E. Main St., Leola. A three-unit residential apartment building with detached garage sold for $335,000 to Jonas and Rachel Stoltzfus, of Lititz.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 15 for Abner and Annie Stoltzfus at 95 Quarry Road, Paradise. A four-bedroom, 2.5-bath dwelling with horse barn, garage and shop on 2.3 acres sold for $678,000 to Ivan and Marion Zook, of Gap.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 16 for Raymond D. Pirches at 306 W. First Ave., Parkesburg. A masonry building on 0.4 acres sold for $105,000 to James J. Pelliccio, of Oxford.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 16 for Raymond D. Pirches at 108 W. Gay St., Parkesburg. Two garages on 0.25 acres sold for $179,000 to Jeffrey Smoker, of Atglen.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Dec. 16 for Raymond D. Pirches at 118 W. Gay St., Parkesburg. A house sold for $140,000 to Benuel Stoltzfus, of Parkesburg.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property Dec. 18 for Joseph and Doris Russell at 841 W. Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz. A three-bedroom Cape Cod dwelling and garage on 1.4 acres sold for $375,000 to Nate Auker, of Lititz. Several other items and prices included: a 2013 Chevrolet 2500-HD pickup truck, $31,500; a restored 1930 Model A, $11,400; and a 2018 Stealth 6-by-10-foot cargo trailer, $4,400.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a single-owner coin auction Dec. 8. Several items and prices included: 1995 five-coin gold eagle 10th anniversary coins, $6,325; 1988 eagle platinum four-coin set, $2,420; 1986 $50 gold coin, $2,145; 2006 buffalo gold coin, $1,953; 1998 inaugural platinum coin, $1,293; 1998 $10 gold coin, $528; 1997 $5 Constitution set, $484; 1998 $5 Olympic coin set, $484; 1883 Carson City silver dollar, $385; 1884 Carson City silver dollar, $374; 1877 trade dollar, $308; and 1988 $5 gold coin, $231.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted an auction Dec. 9 of redware pottery for the Dr. Leonard Primiano estate in Wayne. Several items and prices included: Foltz Father Christmas, $468; angel holding a lamb, $468; pretzel bowl, $358; tulip and foliate teapot, $297; Father Christmas with donkey, $286; Christmas tree candleholder, $286; God Bless Our House bowl, $231; Globe stack bookcase, $231; Victorian hall mirror, $220; sgraffito tulips and vines bowl, $176; Foltz sleigh and reindeer, $154; and Victorian knockdown wardrobe, $154.