Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a single-owner coin and vehicle auction Feb. 24 at 2307 Putnam Road, Forest Hill, Maryland. Several items and prices included: 1967 Honda S 600cc sports coupe auto, $40,700; 1967 Honda Dream 300 motorcycle, $3,740; roll of 2019 silver eagles, $660; 1884 Carson City dollar, $484; 1883 Carson City dollar, $308; Carson City 1880 and 1891, $341 each; 2006 half round, $286 each; 10-ounce silver ingots, $286 each; 0.25-pound rounds, $270 each; 0.25-pound silver eagles, $259 each; Lincoln auto set silver, $248; 1888 S Morgan dollar, $248; American eagle silver 20th century, $226; and MS64 1937 Walking Liberty silver half, $116.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Feb. 10 for the Harold P. Kissinger estate at 424 W. End Ave., Akron. A ranch-style dwelling with attached one-car garage sold for $244,500 to Larry D. and Lola M. Filbert, of Lancaster.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Feb. 26 for Enos J. and Susan F. Smoker at 158 Schoolhouse Road, Kirkwood. A five-bedroom house along with bank barn greenhouse on 3.5 acres sold for $460,000 to Israel Smoker.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate March 5 for William Gay at 984 Fallowfield Road, Atglen. A three-bedroom, one-bath dwelling on 1.8 acres sold for $390,000 to Steve Stoltzfus, of Atglen.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Feb. 23. Several items and prices included: a blue and pink appliqued quilt, $825; a Wapak Indian No. 6 frying pan, $350; a Fada radio, $600; an Ives electric train set, $475; a Fortune ship bank, $475; a 14-karat gold necklace, $350; a primitive whirligig, $450; a Snowflake pitcher and creamer, $325; a Snowflake platter and bowl, $375; and a Space 1999 game, $575.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of firearms and accessories Feb. 26. Several items and prices included: Marlin .410 shotgun, $1,500; a Remington 410 shotgun, $2,450; a Remington .338 bolt-action rifle, $1,350; two Remington .30-06 rifles, $1,100 and $1,050; a Ruger .257 rifle, $1,550; a Winchester .222 pump rifle, $1,900; a Thomson Center 7 mm pistol, $1,000; a Sako 75 Deluxe 7 mm pistol, $1,800; and a FN Mauser bolt rifle, $1,150.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted an auction of vintage bottles, stoneware, furniture and more March 1 at 1904 Speedwell Road, Lancaster. There were 106 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: Cowden & Wilcox stoneware bird crock, $2,500; New England chestnut flask, $190; European 1880s DemiJohn, $40; early wooden hutch, $380; circa 1740-1760 Dutch onion bottle, $100; Washington Taylor historical flask, $110; circa-1740-1770 mallet bottle, $120; circa-1780-1820 Mid-Atlantic chestnut flask, $95; Mid-Atlantic chestnut flask, $107; circa-1850s Calabash Jenny Lind flask, $60; Oriental-style rug, $1,200; Eldreth crock, $32.50; Eldreth decorative stoneware, $30; antique corner cupboard, $500; and antique buffet, $85.