For years, Lilia Chekanov worked as a caregiver for Manheim Township-based Meridius Health, spending overnight shifts caring for an elderly dementia patient. For that responsibility, she was paid $11 an hour without overtime.

Then, last year, Chekanov, who immigrated to the United States in the 1990s from Ukraine, got a $1 raise and overtime pay. That was when Meridius was sold to the Chicago-based company.

“They (Meridius) didn’t pay overtime but then they switched us to Help at Home and they paid us overtime,” she said Monday. She said did not know the straight time violated federal laws but said she was glad for the change. For her, caregiving seemed safer than being a ride-sharing app driver.

Here’s how you can check if you are owed back wages The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) finds pay violations and recovers unpaid wages on behalf of employees. The agency says it makes every effort to locate and notify all employees due back wages. If it cannot find an employee, their back wages are held for three years while trying to locate them. After three years, if it cannot find the person, the agency is required to send the money to the U.S. Treasury. If you think you may be owed back wages collected by WHD, you can search its database of workers for whom it has money waiting to be claimed. The database can be found at https://webapps.dol.gov/wow/. Workers from Meridius weren’t in the database as of Monday. If you think your rights were violated and want to learn more, go to: https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/contact/complaints

Chenov of Lititz is one of 193 employees of Meridius that were denied overtime, bonus and hazard pay between Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2020, according to a consent judgment entered in federal court last week.

Entered on April 11, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the judgment requires Nursing Care in Home LLC – operating as Meridius Health – and owner, Rustam Suvanidze to pay a total of $1,158,955. The employer will pay $579,477 in back wages, and an equal amount in liquidated damages to the affected workers like Chekanov.

Individual employee payouts range from $70 to $43,750, depending on hours worked with 42 employees having more than $10,000 owed to them.

A representative of Meridius could not be reached for comment.

In addition, the employer and its owner must pay $37,921 in civil money penalties assessed by the U.S. Department of Labor for the willful nature of their violations. The consent agreement says the company has 30 days from April 11 to pay the penalty and the employees.

Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division’s Wilkes-Barre District Office determined the employer paid employees straight time for all hours worked. Investigators also found bonuses and hazard pay were not factored into the employees’ rate of pay for purposes of computing overtime. Their actions are violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act. In addition to the back wages, damages and penalties, the judgment prohibits the employers from violating the Fair Labor Standards Act in the future.

In October, Meridius was acquired by Chicago-based Help at Home for an undisclosed price.

Meridius, 600F Eden Road in Manheim Township, was founded in 2012, according to its website. At the time it was acquired, Meridius employed nearly 300 field employees/caregivers who served more than 200 clients between Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

Meridius’ employees and clients were transitioned to Help at Home.

Help at Home, which has been expanding, has nearly 30,000 employees who provide in-home care to 52,000 seniors and disabled persons in 11 states.

The consent agreement with Meridius is the latest in an ongoing initiative announced in November to educate essential care workers and their communities about their rights to the minimum wage and overtime pay.

The initiative also targets misclassification of workers as independent contractors, an illegal practice that may deprive workers of legally earned wages, and other protections.

The initiative has incorporated a strong enforcement component, which officials said is meant to encourage employer compliance and reduce violations by industry employers. In fiscal year 2021, the division recovered more than $38.7 million in back wages for healthcare industry workers, and identified misclassification of workers as independent contractors as an increasingly common violation cited by investigators.

In January, the court ordered Ardmore, Delaware County- based Red Lion Home Care Inc., Scott Race and Stuart Race to pay $1,424,181 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages to 491 home care workers.

In March, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania entered a consent judgment that requires Philadelphia-based Lady of Fatima Health Services Inc. – operating as Lady of Fatima Healthcare Services – and its owner Fatmata Turray to pay nearly $410,000 in back wages and liquidated damages to 43 employees after U.S. Department of Labor investigators found that the employer misclassified workers as independent contractors.

In April, four federal investigations led to the recovery of $383,183 in back wages and liquidated damages for 46 workers of a Pittsburgh area homecare service provider.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that679,000 healthcare and social services workers left their positions in December 2021.

As the aging U.S. population grows and demand for home healthcare services increases, employment in a variety of healthcare sectors is projected to grow 16 percent from 2020 to 2030, faster than the average for all occupations – adding about 2.6 million new jobs. These trends indicate that industry employers will find it more difficult to recruit and retain without being highly competitive and ensuring compliance with laws governing workers’ rights.