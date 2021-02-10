A long-vacant property at Fruitville and Manheim pikes will be revitalized by the construction of a 96-unit apartment community there, according to new public filings.

The site − barren since Lancaster Malleable closed there in 2003 and its buildings were razed two years later − will be brought back to life by the development of four three-story buildings and a community center for their residents, filings with the county planners and Manheim Township show.

Though the 1036 Manheim Pike property is zoned industrial, apartments are permitted there because the site’s zoning also has an urban transition overlay. The buildings will stand 45 feet tall, the maximum height allowed by the overlay.

Some 164 parking spaces are planned, five more than required, according to filings by the land owner and developer, Lancaster-based Deerin Co.

The yet-to-be-named apartment project will cost a total of about $15 million, including the cost of the land and the community center, judging from the cost of other apartment ventures in the area.

Located within walking distance of the Lancaster Amtrak station and Clipper Magazine Stadium, the project joins a spate of apartment projects proposed or under construction in neighboring Lancaster city. The boom is being spurred by the community’s strong need for rental housing overlapping with developers’ ability to borrow money at historically low interest rates.

These eight other apartment developments total 900 new apartments, including the 104-unit Stadium Row project a half-mile away in the 800 block North Prince Street − the venture that’s progressed the farthest. Stadium Row is set to be occupied this summer.

Monday, the county planners recommended to the township that the project’s land development plan be approved. The planners noted that the apartment proposal complies with the county’s comprehensive plan, Places 2040, in several significant ways.

For instance, it will help meet increasing demand for multi-family housing, use available land within the county’s urban growth boundary and far exceed Places 2040’s recommended housing density of 9.0 units per acre, the planners said. The project will have 20.8 dwelling units per acre, they said.

The plan is scheduled to be discussed by the township Planning Commission at its Feb. 18 meeting.

The plan does not indicate the type or size of the apartments to be constructed, the rents, project timeline or project cost, though courthouse records show Deerin Co. bought the land two years ago for $2.2 million. A Deerin Co. spokesman could not be reached for comment.

The highly visible 4.6-acre property, at one of the busiest intersections in the county, has been targeted for redevelopment several times over the years. Among the prospective uses were an asphalt plant, U-Haul facility and a Kia dealership, but all the proposals fizzled.

Lancaster Malleable closed after 93 years in business, idling 200 people, a victim of lower-priced Chinese custom-iron castings and an economic downturn in the U.S., LNP | LancasterOnline reported at the time.