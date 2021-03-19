Lancaster County had 13,400 fewer residents with jobs in January compared to a year earlier, according to a state report issued Thursday, showing the pandemic continued to undercut the local economy that month.

The 4.8% decline in the number of countians with jobs to 264,000 triggered a rise in the unemployment rate to 5.7%, both significantly weaker figures than in January 2020. At that time, the county had 277,400 residents with jobs, leading to a jobless rate of 3.7%.

Since the pandemic arrived a year ago this month, it’s created economic havoc here and nationwide, prompting widespread business closings last spring, causing many to operate at partial capacity since and some to close, especially restaurants, live-event venues and live-event production firms.

That upheaval has been reflected in the unemployment rate here. Once COVID-19 came here, the jobless rate quickly soared to 15.2% in April – the worst since the Great Depression in the 1930s – before steadily dropping until reaching 4.8% in November.

Since then, though, it’s been climbing, hitting 4.9% in December and then that 5.7% in January, fueled by a second wave of COVID-19 cases and a state-mandated three-week shutdown of restaurants, fitness centers and live-event venues.

In addition to erasing jobs for thousands of countians, the pandemic is preventing many jobless countians from seeking work, a trend evident in the county’s shrinking labor force. The labor force is the sum of countians with jobs plus unemployed persons who are actively seeking work.

The local labor force fell by 8,000 from January 2020 to this January, sagging to 280,000, according to the report from the state Department of Labor & Industry. Economists attribute much of the drop to parents needing to stay home with young children who can’t attend their school or day care, or people staying home due to health concerns.

Not all indicators are bleak, though.

The number of nonfarm jobs, seasonally adjusted to smooth out the influence of the usual swings in the job market due to the business cycle, actually grew (albeit slightly) when measured a different way – from December to January. Nonfarm jobs rose by 1,500 jobs (or 0.6%) to 245,200 jobs, compared to December.

Recent data from the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board is more encouraging in a pair of ways. New layoffs so far this month are occurring at about half of this January’s pace and the number of idled workers staying on unemployment is somewhat lower than at the start of the year.

Some 299 countians filed new claims last week for unemployment benefits. While that figure was 6.4% more than the prior week, ending a streak of four consecutive weekly declines, it also was half the weekly number seen this January. It needs to reach about 200 to reprise the pre-pandemic tally.

Nationwide, new claims went up last week too, increasing 6.2% to 770,000, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Statewide, however, new claims went down 7.4% to 19,300.

Continued claims for unemployment benefits filed by already idled countians receded 8.4% to 9,900, the board reported. That figure is the best since late November and about 3,000 lower than this January. But it needs to ebb to about 4,000 to match its pre-pandemic level.