A restaurant to be built at the site of the recently demolished Rockvale Diner will be the first step in the $120 million makeover of the Shops at Rockvale that is slated to replace half the East Lampeter Township shopping center with housing.

Work on the new restaurant will be followed by construction of four apartment buildings that would replace the commercial building west of South Willowdale Drive that is now home of the Lee/Wrangler, a store that will move elsewhere in Rockvale.

The opening of a “well established national chain” restaurant at the southeast corner of Route 30 and South Willowdale Drive is expected by next fall, while the four new apartment buildings could be ready by early 2026, according to Fernmoor Homes, which described its redevelopment plans for LNP | LancasterOnline following the final approval last week by municipal officials of its “master plan” for the 65-acre property.

“We are pleased with the process and feedback from East Lampeter Township,” said Jeffrey Fernbach, president of Fernbach Homes, the New Jersey-based developer that bought the beleaguered shopping center in December for $30.5 million. “The collaboration with the town on the master plan was refreshing and positive.”

More stories about the redevelopment at Rockvale:

Retail to residences

In all, Fernmoor Homes has proposed consolidating retail together at Rockvale and replacing half of the 537,000 square feet of commercial space on the property with 16 new four-story apartment buildings containing 504 residential units.

During municipal reviews of its concept, or master plan, for the development of Rockvale, Fernmoor has said the project would proceed in stages, with four or five years needed to finish everything. That yearslong effort is slated to begin in June when Fernmoor Homes says it expects to submit a land development plan to the township for the new 4,200-square-foot restaurant to be built at the southeast corner of Route 30 and South Willowdale Drive, which had recently been Rockvale Diner.

Pending approvals, construction could finish in time for the new restaurant to open by September 2024. The estimated cost to complete the restaurant is $1.5 million.

A representative for Fernmoor declined to identify the restaurant slated for the site.

Around late summer, Fernmoor says it plans to submit another land development plan to the township, this one describing the construction of four new apartment buildings to replace the commercial building on the west side of South Willowdale Drive, near Rockvale Drive. A large section of that building, known as building 4, was torn down in 2019 to create space for what was then envisioned as a park.

The four four-story buildings would each have 32 units, for a total of 128 apartments. Each 32-unit building would have 17 two-bedroom apartments, 11 one-bedroom apartments and four three-bedroom apartments, all renting at market rate. The estimated cost for the four buildings is $26 million.

“We look forward to continuing this effort for the many years of the expected build out and evolution of this outstanding opportunity,” Fernbach said. “We look forward to the land development process and relocation of the existing tenants in the ‘to be demolished’ buildings.”

A push for more apartments

The prospect of replacing some stores with housing at the Route 30 shopping center has been enthusiastically embraced by East Lampeter Township officials who approved a zoning change for such a redevelopment in 2020 and have recently pushed for a greater number of apartments in Fernmoor’s proposal.

More:

New Jersey-based Wharton Realty Group, which bought Rockvale at an auction in 2017, originally tried to revive it as a shopping center. The firm changed the shopping center’s name from Rockvale Outlets to Shops at Rockvale while adding new facades and signage, efforts that failed to generate a significant improvement in revenue or occupancy.

In July 2020, township officials accommodated a request from Wharton Realty to change the property’s zoning to allow a mixed-used redevelopment after vacancies mounted at what was once the largest strip outlet mall in America. Home to 120 stores at its peak, The Shops at Rockvale today lists 38 businesses, including outlet stores and restaurants.

Wharton Realty, which also owns Manor Shopping Center in Lancaster Township, presented concept plans for new residential buildings but never submitted the promised master plan showing exactly how it would update Rockvale.

Instead, Wharton Realty sold the property to Fernmoor Homes, a family-owned firm that has built large residential developments in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania. In December Fernmoor broke ground on Mi-Place at Downingtown, an apartment and townhome complex under construction along Route 322 northwest of Downingtown in Chester County that includes 200 three-bedroom townhomes and 200 one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Fernmoor’s original plan for Rockvale was for 13 three-story apartment buildings with around 300 total units. At the behest of township staff, a fourth story was added to the buildings before the proposal for 416 units was formally presented to supervisors in December as part of a review of a master plan.

As they reviewed Fernmoor’s general description of their proposal, both township supervisors and planning commission members encouraged the addition of even more housing, a request Fernmoor accommodated.

Since it unveiled a plan in December, Fernmoor has repositioned the planned apartment buildings centered around a planned clubhouse to make room for two more four-story buildings with 32 apartments. In addition, a new four-story building was added on the parking lot between Cracker Barrel and the Comfort Inn that would have 11,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor and 24 apartments on the upper floors. The changes since December have added 88 apartments to the plan.

Each building would have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments rented at market rates. There won’t be any subsidized housing.