A third version of a proposed high-rise apartment building at North Queen and West Chestnut streets got the support of the city Historical Commission this week by a 5-0 vote.

In this new version, developer Berger Rental Communities of Wayne, Delaware County, made a half-dozen or so modifications that the commission had suggested at its March meeting and unveiled a plan for a 12-story, 126-unit building.

In turn, the commission recommended to City Council that council issue a certificate of appropriateness for the project, which means the building’s exterior appearance is appropriate for the city’s historic district – a necessary step for the city’s review and permitting process to proceed.

Local construction industry sources estimated the project cost would exceed $35 million.

Berger initially proposed developing the Queen Street Apartments on what’s now a parking lot at the northwest corner of North Queen and West Chestnut streets last August. The original version was a 16-story, 168-unit project with a pedestrian bridge connecting to a parking garage on the opposite side of North Queen street.

But as the cost of construction materials soared, Berger returned to the commission in March with a smaller, cheaper 11-story, 117-unit version that had no pedestrian bridge. Commission members made about six suggestions, while adding that a 12-story version might make more sense.

Berger was listening. Among the changes, Berger lowered a wing on the building’s northwest corner to six stories, removed an interior parking garage, added commercial space, replaced the building’s curved southeast corner with a squared-off corner, used more brick on the lower floors to better align with adjacent historic buildings and eliminated awnings above the West Chestnut Street side’s entrances, where future commercial tenants might want to place signs.

Following Monday’s vote by the commission, next Berger will submit a land development plan for the corner site to the city Planning Commission for its review and approval.

Berger anticipates that the market-rate units, all one or two bedrooms, would be ready for occupancy in 2023, depending on the pace of other city approvals the proposal needs to obtain.

The venture is one of four major apartment projects proposed on North and South Queen streets, among a half-dozen more elsewhere in the city, as developers strive to meet a strong demand for rental housing while money is relatively cheap to borrow.

Berger is a recent arrival to the center-city Lancaster's housing market. It made its first investment in downtown in 2019 by the Stevens House Condominiums at South Prince and West King Streets for $8.65 million. The building has been repositioned as 10 Prince Apartments.