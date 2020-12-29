Eleven Lancaster County restaurants were among 32 businesses across the state recently ordered to close for defying Gov. Tom Wolf’s order banning indoor dining until Jan. 4.

Restaurants in Lancaster County comprised just over one-third of such notices given for the week ending Dec. 27. The notices follow a week when 28 restaurants here were warned about violating Wolf's order.

After issuing 180 warnings statewide for Dec. 14-20, the state Dept. of Agriculture didn’t issue any warnings last week.

The Lancaster County restaurants receiving closure notices were:

Park City Diner, 884 Plaza Blvd., Lancaster.

Big Dog Craft Brewing, 1559 Manheim Pike, Lancaster.

Knight & Day Diner, 3140 Lititz Pike, Lititz.

Brickerville House, 2 28th Division Hwy, Brickerville.

Mill 72 Bake Shop & Café, 45 N Main St., Manheim.

Country Table, 740 E Main St., Mount Joy.

New Holland Coffee Company, 832 W. Main St., New Holland.

Yogurtworks Café, 108 N. Reading Road, Ephrata.

C.R. Lapp's Family Restaurant, 101 Fite Way, Quarryville.

Hometown Kitchen, 18 Furnace Rd., Quarryville.

Quarryville Family Restaurant, 134 E State St., Quarryville.

To date, only one other Lancaster County restaurant has been ordered to close – Olde Hickory Grille in Manheim Township.

In addition to having the highest number of restaurants getting closure notices, Lancaster County also had the most “complaint-driven” COVID-inspections, with 13. The county with the second-highest number of such inspections was Dauphin County, with three.

The closure notices don’t necessarily mean a restaurant will shut down. If it continues to operate, it will be referred to the Department of Health for further measures, which could include actions in Commonwealth Court, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Agriculture said.

Other restaurants statewide receiving closure notices Dec. 21-27 were: