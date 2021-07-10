More than 1,200 apartments have been proposed in Lancaster city since mid 2019, in 11 major projects, but demolition and/or construction have begun on only two of them.

Here's a summary of those ventures, listed by the developer or project name, location and number of units, as well as two more projects just across the city line in Manheim Township.

-Landis Place on King in the 200 block of West King Street (former Rendezvous and House of Tacos restaurant sites), 79 apartments, demolition is underway, construction to start in two weeks.

-Zamagias Properties in the first block of West King Street (former LNP offices site), 45 apartments.

-Willow Valley Mosaic in the first block of South Queen Street (former LNP production building site), 147 apartments.

-Hankin Group in the 500 block of North Queen Street (former Lancaster Family YMCA site), 249 apartments.

-Jeremy Feakins in the 800 block of South Queen Street (former Rebman’s site), 72 apartments.

-Berger Rental Communities in the 200 block of North Queen Street, 117 apartments.

-Eberly Myers in the 200 block of North Prince Street, 34 apartments and 29 shared-living units.

-Stadium Row Apartments in the 800 block of North Prince Street (next to Clipper Magazine Stadium), 104 apartments, occupancy to begin at the end of this month.

-Benjamin Myers, Brian Myers, Preston Eberly and Steve Risk in the 200 block of North Queen Street (former Empire TV site), 51 apartments.

-HDC MidAtlantic and Washington Place Equities in the 200 block of College Avenue (former Lancaster Regional site), +275 houses and apartments.

-Larry DeMarco in the 300 block of East Liberty Street, 60 apartments.

Just across the city line in Manheim Township

-Deerin Co. in the 1000 block of Manheim Pike (former Lancaster Malleable site), 96 apartments.

-Stehli Silk Mill in the 600 block of Martha Avenue, 165 apartments.

Source: LNP | LancasterOnline files.