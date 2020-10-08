Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 26 for Irwin J. Ulrich at 67 S. Mountain Road, Robesonia. A one-story, in-ground rancher with three-car garage and detached shop on 2.29 acres sold for $159,000 to Glen Quillen, of Lititz.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 3 for the Nancy J. Kulp estate at 2773 Spangler Road, Manheim. A four-bedroom dwelling, barn and outbuildings on 11 acres sold for $495,000 to Amos and Sadie Stoltzfus, of Gordonville.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 3 for John S. Bergman at 5325 Southview Drive, New Holland. A two-bedroom ranch-style home with two-car garage on a 1 acre sold for $285,000 to John Esh, of New Holland.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 5 for Roger and Karen Jackson at 1303 Reservoir Road, New Holland. A three-bedroom home with two-car garage and in-ground pool on 1.1 acres sold for $300,000 to Ben Riehl Jr., of New Holland.