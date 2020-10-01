Leaman Auctions, of Willow Street, conducted a public sale of International Harvester tractors Sept. 19 in Edmison, New York. Several items and prices included: a T-340 crawler, $8,100; an International Harvester 706, $12,800; an International Harvester 806, with 2,900 hours, $23,000; an International Harvester SMTA tractor, $6,250; and an International Harvester 460 row crop, $5,000.

Leaman Auctions, of Willow Street, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 12 at 299 Coffee St. in Millersville. A 12-acre farmette as well as personal property sold for $515,000 to Rob Barley.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 17 for the James H. Root estate at 247 Franklin St., Ephrata. A 2 1/2-story semi-detached dwelling with detached one-car garage sold for $114,200 to Mathew Cahill, of Ephrata.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction of real estate Sept. 17 for Duane and Debra Robertson at 1 Warwick Road, Lititz. A 2 1/2-story, four-bedroom house with garage sold for $159,000 to Brandon and Elizabeth MacCartney, of Lititz.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public auction of real estate Sept. 23 for E. Paul IV and Nancy S. Weaver at 1330 S. Cocalico Road, Denver. A 1 1/2-story, brick, three-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage and shop on 3.74 acres sold for $350,000 to Gideon and Rachel Ann King, of New Holland. Also, a 6.43-acre wooded lot was purchased separately by Gideon and Rachel Ann King for $150,000.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction for Frances Squires Sept. 24 at 219 Chestnut St., Bainbridge. A three-bedroom modular house sold for $107,000 to Robin L. Stoops, of Bainbridge.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 24 for John and Annetta Martin at 4452 Division Highway, East Earl. A 2 1/2-story, five-bedroom, one-bath home along with horse barn and garage on 0.63 acres sold for $260,000 to Kevin and Suzanne Franklin, of Wrightsville.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 24 for Betty Ramsey at 234 Muddy Creek Church Road, Denver. A brick Cape Cod with two-car garage/shop on a 0.4-acre lot sold for $206,000 to Larry and Michele Lausch, of Ephrata.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 26 for Virginia Collins at 834 Schoolhouse Road, Pottstown. A three-bedroom stone rancher with attached two-car garage on 2.6 acres sold for $350,000 to Daniel and Valerie Lello, of Pottstown.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneer, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 28 for Suzanne C. Henkel at 985 S. Ridge Road, Denver. A two-story stone house, a frame barn and a detached garage on 4 acres sold for $265,000 to Joshua Hoover, of Elizabethtown.