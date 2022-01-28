Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction Jan. 15 at 6 Pine St., Mount Joy. Items and prices included: Abner Zook 3-D diorama clock, $7,150; stoneware pitcher, $935; Remington 30-06 rifle, $908; set of hoop back chairs, $770; Manheim National Bank note, $688; range finder, $523; bear trap, $495; carousel horse, $495; Ruger pistol, $495; Remington 870 rifle, $468; stoneware milk bowl, $468; and a Savage .270 rifle, $413.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Jan. 22 for the Naomi Byers estate at 75 W. Hillcrest Ave., Strasburg. A three-bedroom stone rancher with attached two-car garage on a 0.36-acre lot sold for $325,000 to Amanda Kreider and Prasad Krishnakrup of Quarryville.