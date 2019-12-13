- The Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society conducted a public auction of rare and used books in Lancaster: Nov. 8. Several items and prices included: a 1737 German New Testament with initialized brass cover plates, $7,200; two 18th century Ausbunds, $5,136 and $1,725; a 1711 Amsterdam edition of “Christliche Glaubens-Bekentnus,” $2,131; an 1899 atlas of Lancaster County, $420; an 1819 Herr/Neff family Bible, $400; a 1770 Ephrata edition of “Die Ernsthaffte Christen-Pflicht,” $775; a 1792 Ephrata edition of “Christliche Bibliothek,” $150; “The Earth is the Lord’s,” by John Ruth, $325; and a 1673 London edition of “Restitution of Decayed Intelligence in Antiquities,” $160.
- Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate for the Mildred I. Pfautz estate at 210 Pfautz Hill Road, Stevens: Nov. 16 and 21. Four different buyers paid a total of $2,259,800 for four tracts of land at 210 Pfautz Hill Road.