The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office January 17-21:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Scott D. Major and Margaret E. Major conveyed property on a public road to Michelle E. Kiss, Douglas S. Kiss and Lisa M. Kiss for $266,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Jeremy J. Shirk, Amber N. Shirk and Amber N. Landis conveyed 8 Dawn Ave. to Mary Beth Miesemer for $1.

BART TWP.

Sean M. Robinson conveyed property on Wilson Road to Joseph Rick II and Angela Rick for $485,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Luis A. Gonzalez Jr. and Karen D. Gonzalez conveyed 60 Hawk Valley Lane to Suzanne M. Macdonald for $200,000.

David G. Waite, David G. Wiate and Ann L. Waite conveyed 120 Olde School Lane to David G. Waite and Ann L. Waite for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

The estate of Emerson W. Arment conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Arment for $1.

The estate of Larry L. Weller conveyed property on a public road to Larry L. Weller Jr. for $0.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Joseph J. Walker Jr. conveyed property on Bridge Street to Cassandra Michele Abbott and Christina Diane Abbott for $210,000.

CLAY TWP.

The estate of Arlene B. Horst and Noah Z. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Lc Nolt Properties Limited Liability Co. and Nolt LC Properties Limited Liability Co. for $1,170,000.

W. Paul Eberly and Sandra L. Eberly conveyed property on Wood Corner Road to Advance Opportunity LLC for $1,450,000.

West Side Exhaust LLC and Wilmer J. Burkholder conveyed property on West Main Street to Zimmco Enterprises for $1,550,000.

Arthur R. Sauder, Elaine M. Sauder and Gregory E. Gilbert conveyed property on Blackberry Drive to Barry Lee Saylor and Lyndsey Ann Saylor for $250,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

G. Sidni Schlegel and Kay M. Schlegel conveyed property on a public road to Eli K. Fisher and Megan N. Fisher for $150,000.

Larry C. Latshaw, Joan M. Latshaw, Latshaw Bros Concrete Work and Latshaw Partnership II conveyed property on a public road to Zs Properties Inc. for $1,285,000.

Leland N. Gage and Diane E. Gage conveyed property on South Reamstown Road to Reuben Z. Zeiset for $262,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Delynn N. High and Krista R. High conveyed property on a public road to Delynn N. High and Krista R. High for $1.

Derrick S. Leininger and Tara F. Leininger conveyed property on a public road to Robin Renee Lamontia and Mark Allan Lamontia for $1,095,000.

James Finnegan and Amy Finnegan conveyed property on a public road to Logan E. High and Rachel M. High for $326,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Perfect Realty LLC and Samson Bergman conveyed 132 S. Fourth St. to Route 322 Keystone Courts Mobile Home Park LLC for $85,000.

Ryan Joseph Mercado conveyed 125 N. Sixth St. to Elizabeth Hernandez for $205,000.

Gregory M. Reisinger, Kathleen A. Reisinger and Gregory Reisinger conveyed property on a public road to Carlee D. Reed and Chase M. Overmiller for $169,900.

Michael R. Young conveyed 301 Chestnut St. to Riehl Investments LLC for $180,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

The estate of Mark D. Hess conveyed property on Main Street to Ashley N. Battillo for $166,000.

CONOY TWP.

Michele Bish and Glenn Bish conveyed property on a public road to Faith Frady and Jered Koppenhaver for $248,900.

DENVER BOROUGH

Wesley A. Klink and Amy L. Klink conveyed 825 N. Sixth St. to Jeremy Frable, Chrissy Harting Frable and Chrissy Harting Frable for $200,000.

Jorge Vega and Liduvina Maldonado conveyed property on Monroe Street to Nathan G. Peters and Viviana M. Peters for $235,000.

The estate of Harry E. Lorah conveyed 618 Pine St. to Lucille E. Lorah for $1.

Logan E. High and Rachel M. High conveyed 429 Main St. to Stefany Schoener for $260,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Mohammed Shah Zalal and Monora Begum conveyed property on a public road to Monora Begum for $1.

Md Shah Zalal and Monora Begum conveyed property on Maytown Road to Md Shah Zalal for $1.

Todd R. Stumpf conveyed property on School Lane to Wesley Zell and Kendra Lefever for $292,500.

RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on Lindsey Lane to Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders for $440,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Benjamin Mellinger and Caitlin Mellinger conveyed property on Slate Hill Road to Brian Lewis and Michele Lucia Fleming for $276,000.

Joel S. King and Anna S. King conveyed property on a public road to Amos K. Esh and Mary E. Esh for $340,000.

Lee E. Mummau, Joyce E. Mummau, Elaine H. Delp and Rita D. Classen conveyed property on a public road to Lee E. Mummau, Joyce E. Mummau, Lee Mummau & Joyce Mummau Revocable Trust, Elaine H. Delp, Rita D. Classen and Ryan Classen for $0.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Kenneth L. Redcay and Grace H. Redcay conveyed property on Unicorn Puseyville Road to Kyle T. Redcay and Serena J. Redcay for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Colleen Anora Conant conveyed property on a public road to Mulberry Investments LLC for $187,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Raymond G. Lapp Jr. and Georgie A. Lapp conveyed 2305 Lawnwood Court to Raymond G. Lapp Jr. for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Sheila J. Buch and Kyle J. Buch conveyed property on a public road to Dana L. Groff for $229,900.

Brenda L. Herr conveyed 408 E. Twenty Eighth Division Highway to Kraig Herr and Heather Herr for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Leon Ray Burkholder, Burkholder Builders and Kendra J. Buch conveyed property on Maize Circle to Jennifer Celia Martin for $292,195.

Adam C. Markle and Jaime L. Markle conveyed property on East High Street to Andrew S. Griesemer for $260,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Harvey J. Turner IV conveyed 100 Lincoln Ave. to Richard C. Gordon III, Debra G. Seiler and Ashley Ann Dehart for $237,500.

Ryan C. McCoy and Adrian R. McCoy conveyed 51 Park Ave. to Poplar Tree Realty LLC for $220,000.

David Moua and Gaolee Yang conveyed property on Irene Avenue to N. Wyatt Sensenig and Lisa I. Sensenig for $246,000.

Kenneth Kraft Jr., Brandy Kraft and Sheriff of Lancaster County conveyed 217 E. Fulton St. to RSB Real Estate LLC for $147,000.

Hanni A. Snyder and Hanni Swisher conveyed property on a public road to Hanni A. Snyder for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Jay R. Snyder and Jean Snyder conveyed property on Echo Valley Drive to Jay R. Snyder, Jean Snyder and Snyder Family Trust for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Jean B. Brubaker, Karleen Brubaker Ferree and Karleen Brubaker Ferree conveyed property on a public road to Bruce Charles Vanderhoef and Isabella Marie Vanderhoef for $60,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Eastern Mennonite Board of Missions & Charities conveyed property on a public road to Stone Real Estate Investments LLC for $785,000.

Signe Rae Massias Henkel and Signe Rae Massias Henkel conveyed 819 Imperial Drive to Signe Rae Massias Henkel, Signe Rae Massias Henkel, Benjamin Garth Massias Henkel and Benjamin Garth Massias Henkel for $1.

Gregory F. Sweeney and Katelyn A. Sweeney conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Blessing and Michelle Blessing for $510,000.

Shirley M. Henderson conveyed property on Ridings Way to Michael O. Coley and Valecia D. Lewis for $350,000.

The estate of Helen S. Saunders conveyed 2153 Columbia Ave. to Manuel J. Torres for $472,500.

John Frederick Stoll Rees Jr. and Mary Fisher Rees conveyed property on a public road to Charles Investments LLC for $180,000.

Anne M. Lusk and Kenneth G. Berkenstock conveyed Unit 28 to Paul I. Sheaffer for $550,000.

John W. Deitrich and Christina Deitrich conveyed 961 Cardinal Road to Andrew J. Woods and Emilie Dumbach for $270,000.

Carole E. Retallack conveyed property on Hidden Lane to Greg Chalfant and Betty Chalfant for $410,000.

Denise E. Weston conveyed property on a public road to Aaron C. Yuros and Devon A. Yuros for $330,000.

Debra M. Root conveyed property on a public road to Lauren M. Weber for $385,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Hope Haney conveyed property on Stoney Battery Road to Hope Haney and Ethel Ladjack for $1.

Leon P. Shoffler and Lynn D. Shoffler conveyed 906 Jade Ave. to Leon P. Shoffler for $1.

Patrick M. Brady and Karen M. Brady conveyed 3642 Falcon Court to Karen M. Brady for $1.

Karen M. Rice, Greg E. Rice and Karen M. Huber conveyed 353 Caraway Drive to Greg E. Rice for $154,500.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Kenneth R. Pellman and Rachel T. Pellman conveyed property on a public road to Mathieu Gascon and Heather L. Gascon for $460,000.

Chasity A. Johnson conveyed 204 Black Oak Drive to Brandon W. Hall for $164,900.

Kenneth J. Leslie and Lori A. Leslie conveyed property on Crestmont Avenue to Abbey R. Edwards and Josiah S. Edwards for $260,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of Harry L. Findley conveyed property on a public road to Dennis W. Findley for $1.

Lawton 488 LLC and Richard Albright Jr. conveyed 605 Beaver Valley Road to Brandon Harris and Brianna Rae Foltz for $175,000.

Eric C. Schimp conveyed Unit 46 to Eric C. Schimp and Catherine M. Schimp for $1.

NCG Holdings Ltd. conveyed 1946 Willow St. to Alvin R. King and Bena Ruth King for $1.

Pamela K. Tieszen conveyed Unit 2 to Eugene W. Malcolm III, Leslie K. Malcolm and Kelly A. Blantz for $232,000.

The estate of Harry L. Findley conveyed 325 Broadmoor Drive to Ruth Treadway and Gary L. Treadway for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Samuel L. King conveyed 364 Ice Ave. to Douglas E. Esh for $115,000.

Gregory M. Bucks conveyed 924 N. Duke St. to Timothy J. Snyder and Cynthia M. Snyder for $189,900.

Oscar Martin Abanto and Erin E. Mccarty conveyed 326 W. Lemon St. to Matthew Regan for $258,000.

John D. Cox and Bruce W. Evans conveyed 250 Harrisburg Ave. to Shonkyarto Holdings LLC for $825,000.

Andrew M. Byers, Eli Digon and Daniel T. Mease conveyed 229 Coral St. to New Dae Ventures LLC for $1.

Andrew M. Byers, Eli Digon and Daniel Thomas Mease conveyed 649 St. Joseph St. to New Dae Ventures LLC for $1.

George R. Summy and Connie L. Summy conveyed 512 E. Ross St. to Victor M. Matos and Diana C. Estrella for $210,000.

Amanta Beausejour and Fleurcy Pierre conveyed 926 Union St. to Zo Ro Mang and Ngun Iang for $142,900.

Michael A. Butz and Kathleen L. Butz conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Butz for $1.

City Line Real Estate LLC and Jaylan E. Martin conveyed property on Fremont Street to Jay P. Weaver for $162,000.

Zachary L. King conveyed 626 Lake St. to Erika Sky Rodriguez for $50,000.

Zachary L. King conveyed 143 Dorwart St. to Jose Rodriguez III for $50,000.

Samuel C. Tomlinson, Samuel C. Ruchlewicz and Megan E. Tomlinson conveyed 240 E. Walnut St. to Samuel C. Tomlinson and Megan E. Tomlinson for $1.

Jesse A. Korff and Amy C. Faust conveyed 712 N. President Ave. to Stephen Albert Gallegos for $315,000.

Fetch Home Investments LLC and Zane Browne conveyed property on a public road to NRK Enterprise LLC for $25,000.

John T. Staley conveyed property on Seymour Street to Noble Colt LLC for $136,800.

Denise Dainty and John Paul Poma conveyed property on South Mary Street to Henry Buchanan Cooper for $320,000.

Christopher Sauder conveyed 465 Pershing Ave. to Mulberry Investments LLC for $65,000.

Jonathan Scheeler and Jessica E. Moore Scheeler conveyed 361 Beaver St. to Brewster Capital LLC for $110,000.

Debra Kay Ritchey conveyed 504 W. Lemon St. to CS Equity Management LLC for $201,000.

Wheatland Restore Limited Liability Co. LLC, PI Capitol LLC and Jill M. Stoltzfoos conveyed 545 E. Marion St. to Rebecca Spangler for $227,000.

Rebecca L. Sauder and Rebecca L. Ponniah conveyed 557 N. Lime St. to Natalie Jane Burkholder for $240,000.

Redevelopment Auth City Lancaster conveyed property on West Lemon Street to Redevelopment Auth City Lancaster for $1.

Andrew Cranney, Sarah Strouse and Sarah Cranney conveyed 703 New Holland Ave. to Andrew Cranney and Sarah Cranney for $1.

Olivia E. Luna conveyed property on East Chestnut Street to Philip C. Jones for $202,500.

Next Step Realty LLC and Steven D. Mowery conveyed 139 College Ave. to Jana M. Miller for $360,000.

Elizabeth M. Andes and Leroy R. Stipe Jr. conveyed 210 N. Concord St. to Elizabeth M. Andes and Leroy R. Stipe Jr. for $1.

LANCASTER TWP.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Fabio Pini conveyed property on a public road to Jason Griffith and Jason Schauffer for $372,445.

Charles A. Russell and Tina N. Russell conveyed 1408 Marietta Ave. to Sheila Ettaleah for $485,000.

Arlene F. Lease conveyed 33 Springhouse Road to Erin Dziedzina and Nicholas Benhoff for $262,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Jacob C. King and Mary S. King conveyed property on a public road to Reuben M. Beiler and Lena E. Beiler for $350,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Christian B. Miller and Malinda K. Miller conveyed property on Monterey Road to Samuel K. Stoltzfus and Lillian S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Christian B. Miller and Malinda K. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Christian B. Miller and Malinda K. Miller for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Derek Heiselman and Lynwood A. Hyle conveyed 16 N. Locust St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $57,500.

The estate of Barbara Ann Lauer and the estate of Barbara A. Lauer conveyed 110 E. Lincoln Ave. to Frederick W. Frey and Peter A. Frey for $170,500.

AJ Home Solutions LLC, James Fisher and James A. Fisher conveyed 335 E. Main St. to Catherine B. Mcbride and Kevin P. Mcbride for $580,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Ryan Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Brett Weimer and Alicia Lynn Weimer for $355,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Carole L. Scheldrup and John Andrew Scheldrup conveyed 129 Greenview Drive to Irene Marianos for $260,000.

GRH 3. LLC, Horst & Son Inc. and Gerald R. Horst conveyed Unit 22 to Edgar E. Ramirez and Enerolisa King for $543,199.

Wilber T. Richardson and Rachelle L. Richardson conveyed 1016 Skyline Drive to Andrew Barninger and Leah Barninger for $395,000.

Gina M. Ruhl and Teresa M. Ruhl conveyed property on a public road to Van Hmung and Hnem Za Sung for $490,000.

Robert K. Morse and Ellen D. Morse conveyed 1425 Country Club Drive to Jeffrey M. Mufson and Whitney S. Graham for $442,000.

Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership, Jeb & Sons LP, Stonehenge Development LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Jeb Five LLC, Neil F. Perate and Michael S. Buckwalter conveyed 208 Buckton Drive to Aleck B. Colby for $389,900.

Kathleen A. Wiker and Kathleen A. Wiker Living Trust conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Michael C. Schulz and Kathleen L. Schulz for $270,000.

Zarina Wahhab conveyed Unit 49 to Zarina Wahhab and Rubina Wahhab Nicholas for $1.

The estate of James D. Bryson conveyed property on Clearview Avenue to Yusdiel Martinez Perez for $275,000.

Mary F. Muise and Robert P. Muise conveyed 220 Buch Ave. to Irimar Leon Rivera for $360,000.

Patricia A. Bear conveyed property on a public road to 791 Flory Mill Road LLC for $480,000.

Elizabeth A. Berndt conveyed Unit 140 to Martin Berndt and Beth Berndt for $360,000.

Jacqueline K. Almoney and Robert L. Morrison Jr. conveyed Unit I 4 to Robert L. Morrison Jr. and Jacqueline K. Morrison for $1.

J&E Developers and Joseph Edward Buckwalter conveyed property on a public road to Mark D. Mccracken and Rebecca S. Mccracken for $584,500.

Larkspur Crossing Associates LP and HDC Investments Inc. conveyed Unit 45 to Ruth Castro Megret for $149,900.

Shane M. Feller conveyed property on a public road to Shane M. Feller and Kathleen Ann Feller for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Sandra L. Fauser and Larry L. Hammer conveyed 257 S. Charlotte St. to Dustin L. Heistand and Jennifer Heistand for $58,000.

150 S. Charlotte St. Property LP, 150 S. Charlotte St. LLC, Thomas Troccoli and Curt S. Tomlinson conveyed property on South Charlotte Street to Tigist B. Yirko and Yosef Eshtu for $205,000.

MANOR TWP.

Anthony G. Fulmer, Ashley M. Thornton and Ashley N. Thornton conveyed 46 Sunrise to Anthony G. Fulmer and Ashley M. Thornton for $1.

The estate of Donna J. Quinn and Caribbean Inn Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Mohammed Alhussainy and Zusette E. Fabregas for $280,000.

Nathaniel K. Horning conveyed property on Oakridge Drive to Brian S. Strawser for $205,000.

John R. Reen and Karen S. Reen conveyed property on Sawgrass Drive to Brice Hayden and Kristin Hayden for $498,000.

Alan H. Cherkin conveyed property on a public road to Nathanael Scott Kaiser and Laura S. Kaiser for $379,900.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on a public road to Solomon J. Myers for $259,995.

Melvin A. Frye conveyed 222 W. Front St. to Joseph M. Clark and Ronna Clark for $175,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of Winifred M. Ward conveyed property on Landis Avenue to Lian Kung and Sang Ei for $249,900.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

C&T Investment Properties LLC, Troy Drohan and Chad Grove conveyed property on West Main Street to Troy D. Drohan and Annette K. Drohan for $262,500.

Steven T. Guenther and Steven Guenther conveyed Unit 69 to Jason F. Breitigan and Kristy L. Breitigan for $245,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Harry E. Risser conveyed property on Milton Grove Road to Harry E. Risser and Jennifer A. Risser for $1.

Martin S. Gish and Robin D. Gish conveyed property on Greentree Road to Martin S. Gish and Robin D. Gish for $1.

Jeremy L. Martin conveyed 43 Windemere Court to Christopher A. Acuna and Summer Lee Calderon for $177,000.

Jocelyn M. King and Jocelyn Marie Shaffer conveyed property on a public road to Jocelyn Marie Shaffer for $1.

Martin S. Gish and Robin D. Gish conveyed property on Greentree Road to Martin S. Gish and Robin D. Gish for $1.

Larry C. Dombach Inc. and Dombach Larry C. Inc. conveyed property on Radio Road to Diane Dabe and Robert Dabe Jr. for $353,657.

W. Boyd Henderson and Joan Cathryn Henderson conveyed property on a public road to 55 Prospect Road LLC for $3.1 million.

Martin S. Gish and Robin D. Gish conveyed property on a public road to Martin S. Gish and Robin D. Gish for $1.

Melvin F. King, Emily King and Melvin King conveyed property on a public road to Clifford Scott Sweigart II and Rachel Ann Sweigart for $625,000.

The estate of Lucille A. Keppel conveyed property on Hill Street to Salvatore Amato for $295,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of Robin M. Young and the estate of Robin Marie Young conveyed property on Huntington Drive to RGSS LLC for $225,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Craig A. Lowry and Gene A. Lowry conveyed property on East Main Street to Craig A. Lowry and Gene A. Lowry for $1.

Clayton C. Lehman conveyed property on a public road to Clayton C. Lehman and Mckayla Lehman for $1.

Daenett Shivery and Robert Shivery conveyed 212 Wecaf St. to Tyler Shivery and Melanie A. Davis for $220,000.

Craig A. Lowry and Gene A. Lowry conveyed property on East Franklin Street to Craig A. Lowry and Gene A. Lowry for $0.

PENN TWP.

Kimberly A. Crockett and Kimberly A. Roadcap conveyed property on a public road to Kimberly A. Roadcap and Shane P. Roadcap for $1.

Kimberly A. Crockett, Kimberly A. Roadcap and Kimberly Crockett conveyed 597 Hi View Drive to Kimberly A. Roadcap and Shane P. Roadcap for $1.

Robert J. Jolly, Christie L. Stephen and Christie L. Jolly conveyed 576 Schoolway Drive to Christie L. Jolly and Robert J. Jolly for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Frank J. Seal III and Jennifer L. Seal conveyed 4 Scott Road to Samuel O. Wickenheiser for $455,000.

Stephen L. Lapp conveyed 555 Snyder Hollow Road to David Fisher Beiler for $325,000.

Larry M. Clark and Sharon K. Clark conveyed property on Dennis Drive to Larry M. Clark and Jason L. Clark for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Robert Miller, Susan Miller and Susan M. Miller conveyed property on West State Street to Douglas Grove and Charity Grove for $155,000.

H. Curtis Woerth and Diane L. Woerth conveyed property on Fifth Street to John Curtis Woerth for $203,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Benjamin A. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Benuel Fisher and Anna Fisher for $243,000.

Zakir Hossain and Punnipa Hossain conveyed Unit 228 to Pamela M. Dubov for $405,000.

Mark B. Aranda and Christa R. Aranda conveyed property on Hossler Road to Michael D. Fenske and Melissa N. Fenske for $825,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 283 to Erik W. Dauber and Kristin L. Dauber for $386,620.

Roger N. Hess and Audrey D. Hess conveyed 1286 Tumblestone Drive to Christopher D. Han and Sandy Han for $325,000.

Michael James Felix and Tami Lynn Felix conveyed property on Cider Press Road to Steven T. Seese and Lisa M. Seese for $327,801.

Peter Wengrenovich and Robin J. Wengrenovich conveyed property on Worthington Drive to Robert L. Griffin and Lynne A. Griffin for $415,750.

Melba J. Ebersole conveyed property on Colebrook Road to Laren Weaver and Lanae Weaver for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. and James A. Graybill conveyed property on a public road to Jefferson H. Mixell and Sarah Mixell for $435,000.

Melba J. Ebersole conveyed property on a public road to Laren Weaver and Lanae Weaver for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Jacob E. Lapp and Annie Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Z. Fisher and Sylvia R. Fisher for $1.

Jacob L. King and Martha L. King conveyed property on a public road to Jatech Investments LLC for $975,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Laura B. Egatz, Roy A. Egatz and Roy A. Egatz & Laura B. Egatz Revocable Living Trust conveyed Unit 88 to Roy A. Egatz and Laura B. Egatz for $1.

Joseph C. Underwood and Cheri L. Underwood conveyed property on a public road to Cheri L. Underwood for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

The estate of Violet Rettew and the estate of Violet S. Rettew conveyed 329 Fairview Drive to Roger Esbenshade and Melissa Anne Esbenshade for $268,000.

Eric T. Young, Sherry E. Young and Sherry E. Arena conveyed 308 English Ivy Drive to Eric T. Young and Sherry E. Young for $1.

Integrity Design & Construction Management Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Warwick Township for $1.

Tracy L. Spidel and Tracy L. Wentling conveyed 18 Farm Lane to Tracy L. Spidel for $1.

Thomas Bothell and Cinda Bothell conveyed property on Moorland Court to Deborah Daniels for $276,000.

Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter, Shawn L. Garman and Millport Road LLC conveyed property on Lititz Bend Drive to Stephen M. Reisser and Hannah I. Reisser for $621,642.