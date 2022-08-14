Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Aug. 2-8.

BHUIYAN, Shaif, 500 block of Brookshire Drive. Chapter 7.

HUDSON, James T. and Ferlicia E. Hudson, 2400 block of Lititz Pike. Chapter 13.

STRINE, Suzanne Kay, 300 block of Primrose Lane, Mountville. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.