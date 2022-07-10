Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, June 28-July 4.

ADAMS, Sandra V., 200 block of Washington Avenue, Ephrata. Chapter 13.

BAYON-VEGA, Nioska A., 1800 block of Shady Oak Drive, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

FEESER, P. Thomas, 100 block of Freemason Drive, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

HINERDEER, Philip E., 200 block of North State Street, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

KACHEL, Gregory J. and Deborah A. Kachel, first block of Summitville Court. Chapter 7.

SCHAEFFER, David E., 400 block of South Plum Street, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

SLINGBAUM, Edward A., first block of Garilee Lane, Elizabethtown. Chapter 13.

TOMLINSON, Marcus Steven, 1500 block of Lincoln Hwy. East. Chapter 7.

n Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.