One of the last steps in concluding the bankruptcy sale of Lancaster-based Armstrong Flooring is complete.

A Delaware bankruptcy judge has approved a $1 million settlement over name rights that finalizes the sale of Armstrong Flooring’s operations in China and Australia.

Armstrong Flooring will pay $1 million to Lancaster-based Armstrong World Industries Inc. for trademark consents, which were part of $96 million in deals for assets in China and Australia, according to the Judge Mary Walrath’s July 29 order.

What is left now for the iconic floor maker is to wind down and settle millions in debts. The last day for nongovernmental entities to submit claims is Thursday.

Armstrong Flooring’s former parent, Armstrong World Industries, had sought in court to stop the bankruptcy sale of Armstrong Flooring’s assets days before it was set for court approval.

Armstrong World Industries objected to buyers of Armstrong Flooring being given rights to use the Armstrong name and trademarks after the sale. Armstrong Flooring was spun off from Armstrong World Industries in 2016. Both used the Armstrong name on its products.

On July 22, Walrath dismissed Armstrong World Industries’ arguments, saying the company hadn’t formally objected in time to the sale of Armstrong Flooring, which included the rights to the name.

After the ruling, AHF Products and Armstrong World Industries issued a joint statement announcing that the dispute had been resolved and that the sale to AHF would include the right to use the Armstrong name and trademarks on flooring in North America. Armstrong World Industries also agreed not to appeal the judge’s ruling.

Earlier in July, Armstrong Flooring sold its North American assets to a consortium of buyers consisting of AHF and Boston-based Gordon Brothers Commercial & Industrial LLC for $107 million in cash (subject to certain adjustments) and assumption of certain specified liabilities, including certain cure claims and certain equipment leases.

Armstrong Flooring’s Australian operation was sold to Cowes Bay Group for $31 million in cash and the assumption of certain liabilities. The Chinese operation was sold to Zhejiang GIMIG Technology Co. Ltd., also known as the Giant Group, for $59 million in cash.

Armstrong Flooring valued the entire sale at $203 million.

As of July 22, most of the 390 employees who worked at or were assigned to Armstrong Flooring’s Greenfield headquarters in East Lampeter Township have lost their jobs. In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on July 29, Armstrong Flooring said that its officers had ended their tenure including Brent A. Flaharty, senior vice president and chief customer experience officer; Amy P. Trojanowski, senior vice president and chief financial officer; John Bassett, senior vice president and chief human resources officer; Phillip Gaudreau, vice president and controller, and David E. Thoresen, vice president of business development.

President and CEO Michel Vermette and Senior Vice President and General Counsel Christopher Parisi remain.

Armstrong Flooring told investors that following the closing of the sales, it expected to be wound down and that holders of its securities would likely not be entitled to recovery of their investment. Recoveries to other stakeholders can not be determined at this time, the company said.