On April 28, Johnson & Johnson Consumer will begin laying off 57 workers at its East Lampeter Township facility as part of previously announced decommissioning of the plant, which closed last year.

The plant at 1838 Colonial Village Lane in Greenfield will lay off workers in phases, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice with the state Department of Labor & Industry, a requirement under federal law when a company anticipates a mass layoff is possible within 60 days.

The company listed 20 positions that will be eliminated during the first 14-day window. It’s not clear how many would be impacted in the first phase. Details were redacted from a notification letter obtained from the state Department of Labor & Industry. The employees are not represented by a union.

The Greenfield plant manufactures over-the-counter products such as Pepcid and Imodium. It is one of two Johnson & Johnson plants in Lancaster County that were recently sold for a combined $59 million in a move to consolidate ahead of the company's planned spinoff of its consumer health division into a new company called Kenvue.

The 144,000-square-foot Greenfield plant sold for $10.9 million. It was previously reported that production would end by the end of 2022 and the plant would be decommissioned by the fall of 2023. There were 120 employees in 2011 when J&J took full ownership of what had previously been a joint venture with Merck.

The second plant is in Lititz. The plant, which makes Listerine and Lubriderm among other products, was sold for $48.7 million to a new J&J company that was incorporated in Nevada in 2022. The new company, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., holds the assets that will be transferred to Kenvue at some point.

Kenvue said in its SEC filing that the Lititz property will be one of 46 it will own following the spinoff. The company plans to lease another 134 facilities.

J&J management has said that splitting its consumer division from its pharmaceutical and medical devices divisions will allow the businesses to focus more on growth opportunities and provide more value to shareholders.

The company reported $93.8 billion in sales in 2021, up 13.6% from 2020. The medical device and pharmaceutical business were up 17.9% and 14.3%, respectively. The consumer division brought in $14.6 billion, up just 4.1% over 2020.