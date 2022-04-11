To hear Lititz native Chad Gallagher tell it, the last decade has been an amazing entrepreneurial ride managing other people’s headaches.

Gallagher leads a multinational property management company with $1.5 billion in assets that just scooped up $26 million in venture capital to use technology to scale and broaden its reach solving tenants’ and investors’ problems. And he gets to run the company, called Home365, with his former baseball teammate and best friend from Warwick High School, Nate Jones.

Gallagher said the pair plays to their strengths. Jones, a math major and graduate of Shippensburg University, is the quiet behind-the-scenes guy, the chief operating officer. Gallagher, a University of Virginia systems engineering graduate, is the outgoing dealmaker who had his own podcast, the chief investment and growth officer.

They are small-town kids of school teachers and factory workers who are trying to disrupt the real estate sector.

“It’s pretty wild: You grow up in Lancaster County, you don’t think you can create a national tech company,” he said. “When Nate and I started this company we were in our 20s. We had never invested in real estate.”

Jones was working as a math teacher and Gallagher was leading a mobile advertising venture when they started SlateHouse Group in Lancaster in 2013. They had invested in real estate and realized they needed a property manager. In a few years, they would quit their day jobs.

SlateHouse grew to 100 employees managing more than 7,000 units across the country with local offices throughout the regions. Gallagher said they were licensing eight to 10 different pieces of technology to serve tenants as well as investors, including Amish.

A big money opportunity

Then, in June, Israel-headquartered Home365, flush with $16.3 million in venture capital, acquired SlateHouse. An announcement of the deal was made at the first Real Estate Hackers Conference, an event that brought together tech and real estate enthusiasts from around the world, in Lancaster.

The announcement called SlateHouse “one of the largest and fastest-growing scatter-site property management companies in the U.S.” The capital came from Greensoil PropTech Ventures II, and also included investments from existing shareholders such as Eyal Ofer, O.G. Tech, Verizon Ventures, Lool Ventures and North First Ventures.

In effect, Gallagher and Jones became the operations team, based in Lancaster, for Home365. The company has about 30 developers that work out of the office in Israel, said Judah Hoover, vice president of business development. The company’s chief financial officer and head of design work out of an office in the Bay Area of California.

The company has eight offices in Pennsylvania as well as offices in 11 other states, according to its website. Its operations office is at 800 New Holland Ave. in Manheim Township. That’s the largest office with 46 people.

The buzz about ‘proptech’

Property management industry is in the midst of technological disruption, Gallagher said. And he’s not the only one seeing that. According to a recent report from the National Association of Realtors, there were 472 proptech deals in 2021, including about $19 billion in equity and debt.

Meanwhile, real estate investing is on the rise. Investors bought 18.4% of the U.S. homes that were purchased in the fourth quarter, a record high, according to Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. Investor demand is stronger than ever as home prices increase, allowing investors to charge higher rents and sell flipped homes for higher prices, according to Redfin.

There are more than 20,000 property management firms in the United States, Gallagher said. The average company manages about 250 units. Many are mom and pop operations.

Home365 CEO Daniel Shaked said in announcing the new round of capital that the goal is to make investing in real estate accessible to more people.

“Our model attracts not only professional Investors who embrace peace of mind but especially a new market segment of people who are interested in diversifying their cash into real estate without the pains associated with being a landlord," said Shaked in a news release.

Gallagher said Home365 is leveraging technology, artificial intelligence and data to change owning and renting real estate.

Gallagher said Home365 uses an app to collect rent and address tenant complaints. Repairs, for example, are bid out to a contractor and documented through the app so the tenant can follow the process.

The app looks to make life easier on both the tenant and investor/landlord ends of the deal.

“The problem with being a tenant right now: It’s such a crapshoot that your landlord actually cares,” Gallagher said. “Being a renter today is actually not a great experience. Moving kind of stinks, there are maintenance issues, sometimes the landlord is a jerk, sometimes it's nice.”

And, he said, “Being a real estate investor is not a great easy way to invest. That’s the problem we are out to solve.”

For investors, the goal is to give them access to real estate investments in a variety of places and to make investing in real estate as passive as possible. Gallagher said the company provides investment education for buying real estate in 16 cities, with plans for expansion. With different fee structures, Home365 also manages the investments including tenant complaints, inspections, and even evictions. One of its plans includes management, vacancy, and day-to-day maintenance of the property in one fee.

“We help you buy and manage your investment for you from start to finish, helping you grow your portfolio,” Gallagher said.

An investor could diversify their portfolio and buy real estate in four or five cities and have just one company to work with, he added.

“You could never do this if you didn’t have smart phone technology like it is today, GPS technology and all the technologies we incorporate,” Gallagher said.

Latest funding round

On March 29, Home365 held a gathering at its Lancaster office to publicly announce a Series B venture funding round of $26 million. The round was led by Viola Growth Ventures, a highly respected international venture fund, joining previous investors that include Gatewood Capital, Samsung Next and others.

Since the earlier round, Home365 increased the value of its assets by $500 million, although it has not reported more units it is managing.

The Series B funding will help Home365 accelerate its mobile app based technology platform and will also be used for additional hiring of high caliber real estate talent across the country.

Gallagher burst with enthusiasm in a video from the announcement party posted to LinkedIn. He said the company wanted to double its number of employees to 260 in 18 months.

“We’re going to expand to new cities. The goal is to have 10 to 20 new markets, new cities across the country, have an amazing technology team, and then to make it actually approachable and easy to invest in real estate,” he said in the announcement. “We started this thing over eight years ago and few would have thought we could bring everything together like this.”