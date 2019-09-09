You are the owner of this article.
How many restaurants have opened and closed in Lancaster since January? [We the People]

Decades Restaurant, Bar, Arcade and Bowling Alley
Soft opening for the new Decades restaurant, bar, arcade and bowling alley at the former Stahr Armory in Lancaster Wednesday March 6, 2019.

"How many restaurants have opened and closed since the beginning of the year? And which ones?"

At the beginning of every month, the staff at LNP + LancasterOnline compiles a list of restaurants that have opened and closed during the previous month.

There are 45 restaurants that have opened so far in 2019.

Nine restaurants have closed in 2019.

Note: These numbers are based on the stores that writers from LNP + LancasterOnline have reported on. If you know of any we missed, let us know in the comments.

Here are the restaurants that have opened in Lancaster County in 2019 so far:

New Holland Coffee2.jpg
The menu board at New Holland Coffee Co. 

- New Holland Coffee Co. (moved), 836 W. Main Street, Earl Township

- Domino's Pizza, 834 W. Main Street, Earl Township

- Donut Break (has since closed), 142 Park City Center, Lancaster

- Stefano Versace Gelato (has since closed), 142 Park City Center, Lancaster

- Szechuan Gourmet, 1930 Columbia Avenue, Manor Township

Cocina Mexicana
Owner Lucila Gomez stands at the counter of the new location of Cocina Mexicana at 112 North Water Street. 

- Cocina Mexicana (moved), 112 N. Water Street, Lancaster

- Brewster's Bar-B-Que Trailside, 1121 Steinmetz Road, Ephrata

- Piccola Italian Bistro (has since closed), 3572 Lincoln Highway, Paradise Township

- Hearth and Harrow, 544 N. Penryn Road, Penn Township

- The Pressed Plate, 52 E. Main Street, Ephrata

Mill 72 Bake Shop 2
The Mill 72 Bake Shop has opened recently in Manheim. Wednesday, February 27, 2019

- Mill 72 Bake Shop & Cafe, 45 N. Main Street, Manheim

- Two Cousins Pizza, 155 E. King Street, Lancaster

- Westwind Cafe, 245 Bloomfield Drive, Suite 100, Manheim Township

- Tipsy Boar Tap and Grill, 380 Centerville Road, East Hempfield Township

- Lemongrass, 603 N. Prince Street, Lancaster

060719 Senor Hoagies 02.jpg
Alex Garcia, Socorro Gomez, and Diego Garcia show a variety of dishes they prepare at Señor Hoagie in Lancaster on Friday, June 7, 2019.

- Senor Hoagies, 47 N. Prince Street, Lancaster

- Decades, 438 N. Queen Street, Lancaster

- Hubub World Market, 257 W. King Street, Lancaster

- Breakaway Farms, Lancaster Marketplace, 2084 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Township

- Empanada Gourmet, Lancaster Marketplace, 2084 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Township

Oola bowls 1
From left, Joe Ferderbar and Brock Snider, partners in Oola Bowls at Lancaster Central Market, hold a couple of varieties of their acai bowls.

- Oola Bowls, Lancaster Marketplace, 2084 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Township

- Mountville Family Restaurant, 350 Highland Drive, West Hempfield Township

- SoBol, 210 Rohrerstown Road, East Hempfield Township

- Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water Street, Lancaster

- Sheetz (expansion), 701 Furnace Hills Pike, Warwick Township

- Dozo by Issei Noodle, Lancaster Central Market, 23 N. Market Street, Lancaster

- Fox & Wolfe Farm, Lancaster Central Market, 23 N. Market Street, Lancaster

Kabab Station
Ahmad Zaki, left, and Gary Olsen at Kabab Station in Lancaster, 247 N. Queen St.

- The Kabab Station, 247 N. Queen Street, Lancaster

- Micks All American Pub, 2428 Willow Street Pike, West Lampeter Township

- El Toro Barbacoa, 14 Blue Rock Road, Millersville

- Grape Leaf Cafe, 30 W. James Street, Lancaster

- Lancaster City Nutrition, 307 N. Queen Street, Lancaster

- El Cubano Restaurant, 33 Ranck Avenue, Lancaster Township 

- Sheetz, 518 Greenfield Road, Lancaster

KC's Italian Ice samples.jpg

Flavors at KC's Italian ice include tie-dye, cherry, rainbow and mango.

- KC's Italian Ice, 617 W. Orange Street, Lancaster

- Hinkle's Restaurant (expansion), 261 Locust Street, Columbia

- Dutch Country Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels, 26 W. Main Street, Mount Joy

- Lancaster Cheesesteak Co., 43 W. King Street, Lancaster

- Plough, 25 S. Queen Street, Lancaster

- Tony G's American Diner & Pizza Kitchen, 18 Copperfield Circle, Warwick Township

NoodleShack3.jpeg

Noodle Shack will be opening in the Shoppes at Kissel Village, near Lititz. 

- Noodle Shack, 1032 Lititz Pike, Warwick Township

- Josephine's Downtown, 50 W. Grant Street, Lancaster

- Passenger Coffee Roasters, 131 N. Plum Street, Lancaster

- Donnie's Ice Cream Shop, 323 Main Street, Denver

- Melissa's Country Grille, 1426 Lancaster Pike, East Drumore Township

Here are the restaurants that have closed in Lancaster County in 2019:

- Grub 'N Stuff, 247 N. Queen Street, Lancaster

Johnny Weir 3.jpg
Johnny Weir serves as a guest bartender at Character's Pub to raise money for Common Wheel on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer

- Characters Pub, 38 N. Christian Street, Lancaster

- Pizza Hut, 2 Trolley Run Drive, Warwick Township

- The Rabbit and Dragonfly, 51 N. Market Street, Lancaster

- Pour Craft Food & Drink, 114 N. Prince Street, Lancaster

- Carr's Restaurant, 50 W. Grant Street, Lancaster

- Cafe di Vetro, 400 N. Prince Street, Lancaster

joboy's brew pub
Dwayne Spencer checks the progress of a pork butt in the smoker at JoBoy’s Brew Pub in Lititz, in this file photo from 2014.

- JoBoys Brewpub, 27-31 E. Main Street, Lititz

- Piccola Italian Bistro, 3572 Lincoln Highway, Paradise Township

Question submitted by John V.

Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments.

