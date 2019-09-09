How many — and what — restaurants have opened and closed in Lancaster since the beginning of the year? [We the People]

LancasterOnline is answering your questions through We the People, a public-powered journalism project.

You ask, you vote, and our reporters find the answers.

Here are a few answers to questions that have not yet made it to the voting round. The date for the next voting round will be announced soon.

If you have a question about something in or around Lancaster County, submit it below. Your question may be featured in a future article.

Submit your email to start asking your question.

"How many restaurants have opened and closed since the beginning of the year? And which ones?"

At the beginning of every month, the staff at LNP + LancasterOnline compiles a list of restaurants that have opened and closed during the previous month.

Click here to read more about our local business coverage.

There are 45 restaurants that have opened so far in 2019.

Nine restaurants have closed in 2019.

Note: These numbers are based on the stores that writers from LNP + LancasterOnline have reported on. If you know of any we missed, let us know in the comments.

Here are the restaurants that have opened in Lancaster County in 2019 so far:

- New Holland Coffee Co. (moved), 836 W. Main Street, Earl Township

- Domino's Pizza, 834 W. Main Street, Earl Township

- Donut Break (has since closed), 142 Park City Center, Lancaster

- Stefano Versace Gelato (has since closed), 142 Park City Center, Lancaster

- Szechuan Gourmet, 1930 Columbia Avenue, Manor Township

- Cocina Mexicana (moved), 112 N. Water Street, Lancaster

- Brewster's Bar-B-Que Trailside, 1121 Steinmetz Road, Ephrata

- Piccola Italian Bistro (has since closed), 3572 Lincoln Highway, Paradise Township

- Hearth and Harrow, 544 N. Penryn Road, Penn Township

- The Pressed Plate, 52 E. Main Street, Ephrata

- Mill 72 Bake Shop & Cafe, 45 N. Main Street, Manheim

- Two Cousins Pizza, 155 E. King Street, Lancaster

- Westwind Cafe, 245 Bloomfield Drive, Suite 100, Manheim Township

- Tipsy Boar Tap and Grill, 380 Centerville Road, East Hempfield Township

- Lemongrass, 603 N. Prince Street, Lancaster

- Senor Hoagies, 47 N. Prince Street, Lancaster

- Decades, 438 N. Queen Street, Lancaster

- Hubub World Market, 257 W. King Street, Lancaster

- Breakaway Farms, Lancaster Marketplace, 2084 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Township

- Empanada Gourmet, Lancaster Marketplace, 2084 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Township

- Oola Bowls, Lancaster Marketplace, 2084 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Township

- Mountville Family Restaurant, 350 Highland Drive, West Hempfield Township

- SoBol, 210 Rohrerstown Road, East Hempfield Township

- Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water Street, Lancaster

- Sheetz (expansion), 701 Furnace Hills Pike, Warwick Township

- Dozo by Issei Noodle, Lancaster Central Market, 23 N. Market Street, Lancaster

- Fox & Wolfe Farm, Lancaster Central Market, 23 N. Market Street, Lancaster

- The Kabab Station, 247 N. Queen Street, Lancaster

- Micks All American Pub, 2428 Willow Street Pike, West Lampeter Township

- El Toro Barbacoa, 14 Blue Rock Road, Millersville

- Grape Leaf Cafe, 30 W. James Street, Lancaster

- Lancaster City Nutrition, 307 N. Queen Street, Lancaster

- El Cubano Restaurant, 33 Ranck Avenue, Lancaster Township

- Sheetz, 518 Greenfield Road, Lancaster

- KC's Italian Ice, 617 W. Orange Street, Lancaster

- Hinkle's Restaurant (expansion), 261 Locust Street, Columbia

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

- Dutch Country Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels, 26 W. Main Street, Mount Joy

- Lancaster Cheesesteak Co., 43 W. King Street, Lancaster

- Plough, 25 S. Queen Street, Lancaster

- Tony G's American Diner & Pizza Kitchen, 18 Copperfield Circle, Warwick Township

- Noodle Shack, 1032 Lititz Pike, Warwick Township

- Josephine's Downtown, 50 W. Grant Street, Lancaster

- Passenger Coffee Roasters, 131 N. Plum Street, Lancaster

- Donnie's Ice Cream Shop, 323 Main Street, Denver

- Melissa's Country Grille, 1426 Lancaster Pike, East Drumore Township

Here are the restaurants that have closed in Lancaster County in 2019:

- Grub 'N Stuff, 247 N. Queen Street, Lancaster

- Characters Pub, 38 N. Christian Street, Lancaster

- Pizza Hut, 2 Trolley Run Drive, Warwick Township

- The Rabbit and Dragonfly, 51 N. Market Street, Lancaster

- Pour Craft Food & Drink, 114 N. Prince Street, Lancaster

- Carr's Restaurant, 50 W. Grant Street, Lancaster

- Cafe di Vetro, 400 N. Prince Street, Lancaster

- JoBoys Brewpub, 27-31 E. Main Street, Lititz

- Piccola Italian Bistro, 3572 Lincoln Highway, Paradise Township

Question submitted by John V.

Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments.

For more We the People