While there were several shakeups in the restaurant industry in Lancaster County, there have been fewer changes to retail settings.

One store opened in June, one store permanently closed.

Two other stores announced that they would be permanently closing, but did not disclose dates.

Here is the retail space that opened in Lancaster County in June

Versona opened in Park City Center. The store, which takes the place of the closed Charming Charlie location, sells jewelry, handbags and shoes.

Here is the retail space that closed in Lancaster County in June

SwitchVR in East Lampeter Township, in the Shops @ Rockvale, announced it would permanently close due to COVID-19.

These retail spaces made announcements for their Lancaster County locations in June

The second-to-last Kmart in Lancaster County, at 3975 Columbia Avenue in West Hempfield Township, announced that it would close this summer. The last remaining Kmart in Lancaster County will be in Willow Street in the Kendig plaza.

Kid-themed restaurant Chuck E. Cheese, at 2020 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township, is closing following a bankruptcy announcement from the restaurant's parent company.