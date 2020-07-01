The pandemic continues to throw a wrench in the plans for restaurants in Lancaster County.

Two restaurants opened in June. Three closed — two just temporarily.

Three other restaurants announced future plans for openings and closings.

Here are the restaurants that opened in Lancaster County in June

Starbucks opened in Manheim Township, in the Crossings at Conestoga Creek (Wegmans-anchored plaza). The cafe sells coffee and other drinks, snacks and sandwiches.

Commonwealth Kitchen & Cafe opened in Lancaster city, at 420 Pearl Street. The menu will include a variety of sandwiches, soups and salads, as well as breakfast sandwiches and coffee drinks. The restaurant is open for takeout-only due to the pandemic.

Here are the restaurants that closed in Lancaster County in June

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Luca and Ma(i)son closed temporarily and reopened in June. Two employees called out the restaurant on an Instagram video saying that the restaurant owners did not immediately voice support for the Black Lives Matter movement. In response, owners Taylor and Leeann Mason said "We will take this time to work with our team members and community to create change that is so deeply needed. That change begins with us."

College Corner Cafe in Lancaster, at 931 Harrisburg Avenue, has permanently closed. The cafe sold soups and sandwiches, as well as bagels and coffee.

Here are the restaurants that made announcements in Lancaster County in June

Tivoni Vegan Kitchen & Bakery, at 805A Rohrerstown Road in East Hempfield Township, announced it would be closing in October due to both COVID-19 and the owner's plan to move to Oregon.

Sheetz has begun work on a new location in Willow Street at the former site of Burkholder's Quality Cars, at 2539 Willow Street Pike. The convenience store will feature an inside seating area and eventually beer sales.

Big Dog Craft Brewing is planning to open in Manheim Township in the fall, at 1559 Manheim Pike. The brewpub will feature several styles of traditional beers, including lagers, IPAs, stouts and a wheat beer; food will include pizza, burgers, fries and wings.