You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Here are what stores have opened and closed at the Shops @ Rockvale since 2015

Tanger Rockvale
Buy Now

Shoppers walk between stores at Tanger outlets Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Since 2015, 35 stores have closed at The Shops at Rockvale and 10 have opened.

Seven of the stores that closed are now at Tanger Outlets Lancaster.

Here are the stores that have closed at the Shops @ Rockvale

- Bass Outlet

- BonWorth

- Bose

- Bulova

- Casual Male XL

- Crazy 8

- Deb

- Del Sol

- Dollie & Me

- Dress Barn

- Easy Spirit

- Go Calendar and Games

- Gold Toe

- Gymboree

- Haggar*

- Hartstrings

- Izod

- Jones New York

- Kasper

- Kitchen Collection

- Leather Outlet

- Levis*

- Merrell*

- National Furniture Outlet

- New Balance*

- Payless

- Pendleton

- Perfumania

- Samsonite*

- Steel City Sports

- Strasburg Station

- Stride Rite

- Uniform Outlet*

Sign up for our newsletter

- Uncle Leroy

- Under Armour*

* Now at Tanger

Pottery Barn Outlet to move from Rockvale to Tanger
Cigar shop moves to The Shops at Rockvale
Bass Outlet closing Saturday at Rockvale; store first opened in 1988 at Route 30 outlet center

Here are the stores that have closed at the Shops @ Rockvale

- CBD American Shaman

- Cigar, Cigars

- Cricket Wireless

- Direct Tools Factory Outlet

- Factory Direct Mattress & Sofa

- Generations of Furniture

- Perfume Unlimited and Cologne

- Rainbow

- Rawlings

- Switch VR

Ruby Tuesday closes restaurant in the Shops at Rockvale
Five Below opening store along Route 30 at Mill Creek Square; Rockvale store to close in February