Here are the stores that have opened and closed at the Shops @ Rockvale since 2015

Since 2015, 35 stores have closed at The Shops at Rockvale and 10 have opened.

Seven of the stores that closed are now at Tanger Outlets Lancaster.

Here are the stores that have closed at the Shops @ Rockvale

- Bass Outlet

- BonWorth

- Bose

- Bulova

- Casual Male XL

- Crazy 8

- Deb

- Del Sol

- Dollie & Me

- Dress Barn

- Easy Spirit

- Go Calendar and Games

- Gold Toe

- Gymboree

- Haggar*

- Hartstrings

- Izod

- Jones New York

- Kasper

- Kitchen Collection

- Leather Outlet

- Levis*

- Merrell*

- National Furniture Outlet

- New Balance*

- Payless

- Pendleton

- Perfumania

- Samsonite*

- Steel City Sports

- Strasburg Station

- Stride Rite

- Uniform Outlet*

- Uncle Leroy

- Under Armour*

* Now at Tanger

Here are the stores that have opened at the Shops at Rockvale

- CBD American Shaman

- Cigar, Cigars

- Cricket Wireless

- Direct Tools Factory Outlet

- Factory Direct Mattress & Sofa

- Generations of Furniture

- Perfume Unlimited and Cologne

- Rainbow

- Rawlings

- Switch VR