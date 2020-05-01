These are crazy times.

Lancaster County restaurants are trying to keep sales up while maintaining social distance and no in-person dining.

In April, one business announced it was ready to open, one business closed for good and four businesses announced future plans.

Ready to open

Beer Wall in Lancaster city, at 114 N. Prince St., is not yet open, but announced that as soon as bars and restaurants are able to reopen, they would be ready to serve the Lancaster County community. The store will have 28 self-service taps and cost will be calculated per ounce.

Closed for good

Plum Street Gourmet in Manheim Township, at 1831 Oregon Pike, has closed permanently. The catering business and gourmet store sold soups, salads, sandwiches and prepared entrees.

Announcements are brewing

St. Boniface Brewing Co.'s new endeavor, the Tied House in Lititz at 27-31 E. Main St., has been delayed, but the Ephrata brewery hopes to debut within two months when work is allowed to resume. Some to-go food and beer sales may be possible much earlier.

Cox Brewing Company in Rheems, at 50 Veterans Drive, expected to finish taproom renovations at the end of April. The brewery will have a connected foyer to PizzaTown, where customers are encouraged to purchase food.

Our Town Brewery in Lancaster city, at 252 N. Prince St., announced that once construction starts, it hopes to be open within three months. The brewery will offer restaurant seating that accommodates 125 people.

Hillside Public House at Doneckers in Ephrata, at 333 N. State St., is moving forward. Its opening is contingent on businesses in the area being able to operate at normal capacity. Food will be provided by Brewster's Bar-B-Que, selling meals like Southern-style beef brisket, pulled pork and ribs, and side dishes such as beans, potato salad and macaroni and cheese.

Curbside liquor sales are off to a start again at all Lancaster County state stores.