Lancaster County saw three business openings in April, as well as three permanent business closures.

Here's the latest Lancaster County business news.

Here are the businesses that opened in Lancaster County in April 2020

Tractor Supply opened in early April in Brickerville, at 70 W. 28th Division Highway. Tractor Supply stores are in a category of stores Gov. Tom Wolf has deemed "essential" and is allowed to remain open during ongoing business closures.

The Apothecarium opened in East Lampeter Township, at 2405 Covered Bridge Drive, near Target. The Apothecarium is the second medical marijuana distributor in Lancaster County, along with Cure Holdings that opened in March 2018. The store sells medical cannabis products including flowers, oils, concentrates, tinctures and topicals.

Hush Money Bikes opened in Lancaster city, at 237 N. Prince Street. The bike shop occupies the space behind Floyd's Cafe. Though the two businesses are separate, they will team up for events and activities as part of a concept dubbed The Meetinghouse.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Here are the businesses that closed in Lancaster County in April 2020

Weaver Markets, near Reinholds, closed March 28. Weaver Markets, whose main store is along Route 272 near Adamstown, announced in January that the Reinholds location would be closing, and resources would shift to the main store.

Lititz Framing & Fine Arts, at 64 N. Broad St., announced in late March that the store would be closing, and that the owner would be retiring.

MoviE-Town in Elizabethtown, at 700 N. Hanover St., is now permanently closed. The owner made the move to close the business after COVID-19 closed businesses across the state.

For more business openings and closings