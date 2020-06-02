Since March, the coronavirus has entirely changed the way Lancaster County businesses operate.

The county has seen two business closures in May 2020.

One store announced it would be opening a new location, and another store's fate in Lancaster County has yet to be determined.

Here are the businesses that closed in Lancaster County in May 2020

Iron Fit Gym in Lititz, at 105 Warwick St. has announced that it would be permanently closing. The debt grew to the point of no return, said owner John Lukas in a Facebook post in May.

Pier 1 Imports in Lancaster, at 806 Plaza Avenue, has announced that it is closing permanently. The entirety of Pier 1 Imports is going out of business, and will close all of its 540 stores. The store has been in Lancaster since 1992.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Here are the businesses that announced upcoming changes in Lancaster County in May 2020

Fern.ish Home announced that it would open a new store in Lancaster city, at 398 Harrisburg Ave. in Pita Pit's former spot. The home decor retailer, which also has a spot at a vendor mall in Manheim, will sell custom furniture, home decor and vintage rugs.

J. C. Penney announced that it would be closing nearly 30% of its stores, but it's unclear whether it would include the anchor tenant at Park City Center.